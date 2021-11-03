Paul Newman Previously Unpublished Memoir To Be Released Next Year

A memoir written by actor Paul Newman but left unfinished in his lifetime will be published by Alfred A. Knopf next fall, the publishing house announced today.

Newman started writing the book in the 1980s with screenwriter Stewart Stern, but the memoir remained unfinished and unpublished when the Cool Hand Luke actor died in 2008. The manuscript, according to Knopf, was recently discovered in the Connecticut home where Newman’s wife Joanne Woodward still lives.

The publisher said in a statement that the memoir addresses such topics as “acting, directing, boyhood, family, fame, Hollywood, Broadway, love, his first marriage, his 50-year marriage to Joanne Woodward, drinking, politics, racing, his ultimate ride to stardom, and aging gracefully.”

Said Knopf, “Through Newman’s voice, and the voices of others, the book captures the paradoxical and unstoppable rise of a star who wrestled with doubts, believing he was inferior to Marlon Brando and James Dean, and yet transcended his ‘hunk’ status to become an Oscar-winning actor, champion race car driver, social activist, and entrepreneur whose philanthropy has generated nearly a billion dollars for charitable causes.”

The book is as-yet untitled.

Among Newman’s many film credits are such Hollywood classics as Somebody Up There Likes Me (1956), Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958), The Hustler (1961), Hud (1963), Cool Hand Luke (1967), Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969), The Sting (1973), The Verdict (1982) and his Oscar-winning performance in The Color of Money (1986).