‘Party Down’ Revival Gets Starz Greenlight With Six Of Original Series’ Seven Stars Returning

EXCLUSIVE: The Party Down revival is a go. Starz has given a six-episode order to a new installment of the cult 2009-10 comedy series. The formal green light follows lengthy negotiations with the cast, which recently were completed.

Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Ken Marino, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen and Megan Mullally have closed deals to return for the new season. Not coming back is original cast member Lizzy Caplan, whose schedule could not accommodate Party Down’s 2022 production start, believed to be in mid-January. The busy actress, who just signed on for Paramount+’s upcoming Fatal Attraction series reboot, had an existing commitment to the FX limited series Fleishman Is in Trouble, whose shoot overlaps with that for Party Down, creating a scheduling conflict that could not be resolved.

The Party Down revival, whose development was announced by Starz in March, is executive produced by the original series’ creators/EPs, Rob Thomas, John Enbom, Paul Rudd and Dan Etheridge, as well as Scott, who was a producer on the original. Enbom will serve as showrunner.

As Thomas revealed at the March development announcement, the revival stems from the Party Down reunion held in late 2019.

“We had such a good time that we wanted to find a way to get the team back together again,” Thomas said in March, admitting that getting all actors together would be a challenge. “The cast is so busy these days that finding a window where we can do it may require trigonometry, but we’re determined to make it happen.”

Party Down follows a Los Angeles catering team – a sextet of Hollywood wannabes stuck working for tips while hoping for their “big break.” Each half-hour episode finds the hapless catering team working a new event – and inevitably getting tangled up with the colorful guests and their absurd lives.

The original series premiered on Starz in 2009 with Scott, Caplan, Marino, Lynch, Starr and Hansen starring. Lynch left after the first eight episodes of the 10-episode first season to do Glee. After Jennifer Coolidge filled in for the final two episodes of Season 1, Mullally joined the cast as a series regular in Season 2. Lynch returned for the Season 2 finale. Both seasons remain available on Starz and for download or streaming via the Starz app.

“After more than 10 years, we’re excited to have the cast — many of whom are now hugely popular, award-winning stars — return to don their pink bowties and head back to the party,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO at Starz. “The fan demand for a Party Down revival is clear, and we look forward to what Rob, Paul, John, Dan and now Adam will do as they bring this special project and these hilarious characters back to life.”

The limited series is produced by Lionsgate Television. Starz’s EVP Original Programming Karen Bailey is overseeing for the network.

At the time of Starz’s cancellation of Party Down and Gravity, the premium cable network was pulling back on comedy. Starz returned to the genre a few years later with a handful of series, including Survivor’s Remorse and Ash vs. Evil Dead. Party Down is joining two other current comedy series: Run the World and the upcoming Shining Vale.

