Paramount Hires Jenny Tartikoff As EVP Global Communications

Paramount has made official what has been buzzing around town since Sunday and that’s former Universal SVP Global Communications Jenny Tartikoff is taking the reins as the Melrose Ave. lot’s new EVP Global Communications in the wake of Brian Robbins being promoted to CEO of the studio. Tartikoff starts on Nov. 15 and will report directly to Robbins.

She fills the Corp Comms exec spot left by Chris Petrikin, who exited Paramount Pictures as their chief spokesperson in the wake of Jim Gianopulos’ departure as studio Chairman and CEO in early September. Tartikoff will oversee all the studio’s corporate communication strategies including media relations, executive and internal communications, and corporate social responsibility.

Tartikoff prior to Paramount worked as the Head of Content & Advertising Communication at Spotify. She came to Universal in 2016 from Rubenstein in New York and began as SVP, overseeing executive communications, managing filmmaker relationships, and guiding day-to-day studio strategy.

At Rubenstein, Tartikoff was an SVP and worked on such accounts as Paramount Pictures, HBO, The New York Post, and Sony Corp. of America. As a senior strategist she has more than 20 years under her belt, handling everything from executive profiles to other complex announcements.

Earlier in her career, she spent than six years working for NBC News Communications as a spokesperson for Meet the Press, Dateline, Tom Brokaw Reports, Peacock Productions and primetime news specials.

Tartikoff started as a press manager at CBS News, overseeing communications for The Early Show with Bryant Gumbel. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Michigan in Psychology.

“Jenny is a seasoned and skilled communications executive with broad and deep experience in Hollywood and a strong network of industry relationships,” Robbins said. “She brings a rare combination of a strategic approach with the tactical acumen to match, and I’m looking forward to working with her to bring all of that to bear on behalf of Paramount Pictures.”

“Paramount Pictures is one of the most iconic and treasured film studios,” said Tartikoff. “I couldn’t be more excited to join Brian, his leadership team, and the entire organization as we launch an incredible slate of movies, and together, build on the studio’s rich legacy.”