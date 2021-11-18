‘Pam & Tommy’: Hulu Sets Premiere Date, Releases Teaser For Series About That Infamous Sex Tape

The story of one of the world’s first and most infamous sex tapes has released its first teaser trailer.

Pam & Tommy, a Hulu Original Limited Series, premieres on February 2, 2022. It tells the story of Baywatch starlet Pamela Anderson and Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee, who made a sex tape on their honeymoon. They intended to keep it private, but a disgruntled electrician stole it from their home, and soon, the whole world was watching.

The series is produced by Point Grey and Annapurna and stars Lily James, Sebastian Stan, Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spencer Granese, and Mozhan Marnò.

Watch the teaser trailer above.