Palma Pictures: ‘The Crown’, ‘Love Island’, ‘Night Manager’ Production Services Outfit Enters Original Drama Game

EXCLUSIVE: A Spanish production services outfit with credits including The Crown, The Night Manager and Love Island has entered the original drama game.

Palma Pictures, which has serviced more than 25 features/TV series and 2000 commercials over the past three decades, will open Palma Pictures Studios in London with immediate effect.

The Studios opens with a number of shows in development, including a TV adaptation of West End comedy show String vs Spitta written by Ghosts star Kiell Smith-Bynoe, a mini-series, Love Jack, inspired by the secret love affair between Gunilla Von Post and John F. Kennedy and a Palma-set TV show based on novels by best-selling Swedish writer Mons Kallentoft.

Execs Trent Walton and Mike Day will oversee the scripted hub’s day-to-day operation, “drawing upon our Scandinavian, Spanish and British roots, to combine the work of international authors and writers to tell nuanced local stories with global reach,” according to Walton.

Palma, which was founded in 1993 by Ola Holmgren and wife Grete, has provided production services to a wealth of big budget dramas of late including BBC1’s The Mallorca Files and Us and Amazon’s Hanna. It employs 45 staff from more than 10 different countries and operates the Mediterranean Production Centre, a purpose-built studio complex.