Palma Pictures Kickstarts Investment Round

EXCLUSIVE: Spain-based The Crown and Night Manager production services outfit Palma Pictures, which recently entered the original drama game, has kickstarted an investment round to support its expansion.

Palma has appointed Moore Kingston Smith Corporate Finance to seek an undisclosed amount of investment from the market to spend on content and physical assets.

CEO Mike Day said: “Having successfully navigated the challenges of the pandemic, now feels like the right time to take advantage of the burgeoning spend across the content creation and advertising sectors, as we look to accelerate our growth with this next step in our evolution.”

Palma Studios

Deadline exclusively revealed last month that the Spanish production services outfit was entering the original drama space, with a number of projects in development including a TV adaptation of West End comedy show String vs Spitta written by BBC1’s Ghosts star Kiell Smith-Bynoe.

Palma, which was founded in 1993 by Ola Holmgren and wife Grete, has provided production services to the likes of The Crown, The Night Manager and Love Island and employs 45 staff, operating the purpose-built Mediterranean Production Centre.

It is headed up by Day, Trent Walton, Paul Abrey and Ramon Caravaca.