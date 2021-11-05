Palm Springs Film Festival Kicks Off Awards Run With ‘Spencer’s Kristen Stewart

The Palm Springs International Film Awards said Friday that Kristen Stewart, who stars as Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín’s Spencer, will receive the Spotlight Award, Actress at its annual gala January 6 to kick off the Palm Springs Film Festival.

The fest is returning to an in-person event after the pandemic waylaid the festival and gala last year (the annual awards were handed out, but the festival was canceled). PSIFF is set to run January 6-22, with the awards ceremony to take place at the Palm Springs Convention Center honoring the year’s best in film. Other awards will be rolled out during the season.

“It is always a challenge to portray a real-life figure, especially one so beloved as Princess Diana, yet Kristen Stewart does a fantastic job in Spencer,” said festival chairman Harold Matzner said Friday. “She completely disappears into this iconic role, authentically adopting Diana’s mannerisms, accent and demeanor with real emotional depth. For this career-best performance, it is our honor to present the Spotlight Award, Actress to Kristen Stewart.”

Last year, Palm Springs gave Minari‘s Yuh-Jung Youn the Spotlight Award, Actress on her was to the Supporting Actress Oscar for the role.

Spencer, the Neon/Topic Studios film, center on the time frame during Diana’s marriage to Prince Charles. Though rumors of affairs and a divorce are everywhere, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate – until it’s not. The pic is an imagining of what might have happened during those few fateful days. Sally Hawkins, Timothy Spall, Sean Harris and Jack Farthing.

The film bowed at the Venice Film Festival and hits U.S theaters today.