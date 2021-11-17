‘Ozark’: The Byrdes Return For Final Season In Teaser, First Look Images

The members of the Byrde family make their bloody return in newly dropped images and teaser for the Netflix drama’s fourth and final season.

“Human beings make decisions, they commit acts and that makes things happen. It creates a snowball effect – cause other people to make decisions,” reflects Jason Bateman’s TK says in the teaser, which traces back through the seasons’ dramatic moments. “The cycle continues and the snowball keeps rolling.”

“No ending is reached by accident,” the teaser then reads.

The tension and drama that fills the brief clip can also be felt in the season’s first look images which sees Marty (Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney) covered in blood, Ruth (Julia Garner) sharing a tender moment with Wyatt (Charlie Tahan) and more.

Created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams, Ozark is a thrilling drama set in the present-day and follows the Byrde family’s journey from their normal, suburban Chicago life to their dangerous criminal enterprise in the Missouri Ozarks. The series explores capitalism, family dynamics, and survival through the eyes of (anything but) ordinary Americans.

Ozark, which will return on January 21, 2022, also stars Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Jessica Frances Dukes, Lisa Emery, John Bedford Lloyd, and Joseph Sikora. The fourth season will also feature Veronica Falcón, Ali Stroker and Bruce Davison.

Chris Mundy returns as showrunner, writer and executive producer for Season 4. Bateman, Mark Williams, John Shiban, Patrick Markey and Bill Dubuque will also serve as executive producers. Laura Linney will serve as co-executive producer. The series hails from MRC Television.

See the images below and the teaser above.

Ozark. (L to R) Jason Bateman as Martin ‘Marty’ Byrde, Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde in episode 401 of Ozark. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2021

Ozark. (L to R) Jason Bateman as Martin ‘Marty’ Byrde, Katrina Lenk as Clare Shaw in episode 403 of Ozark. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2021

Ozark. (L to R) Skylar Gaertner as Jonah Byrde, Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde in episode 403 of Ozark. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2021

Ozark. (L to R) Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde, Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore in episode 402 of Ozark. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2021

Ozark. (L to R) Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore, Skylar Gaertner as Jonah Byrde in episode 402 of Ozark. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2021

Ozark. (L to R) Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore, Charlie Tahan as Wyatt Langmore in episode 404 of Ozark. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2021

Ozark. (L to R) Eric Ladin as Kerry Stone, Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore in episode 404 of Ozark. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2021

Ozark. Sofia Hublitz as Charlotte Byrde in episode 403 of Ozark. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2021

Ozark. Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde in episode 403 of Ozark. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2021

Ozark. Adam Rothenberg as Mel Sattem in episode 402 of Ozark. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2021

Ozark. (L to R) Felix Solis as Omar Navarro, Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde, Jason Bateman as Martin ‘Marty’ Byrde in episode 401 of Ozark. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2021

Ozark. (L to R) Jason Bateman as Martin ‘Marty’ Byrde, Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde in episode 401 of Ozark. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2021

Ozark. Skylar Gaertner as Jonah Byrde in episode 406 of Ozark. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2021

Ozark. (L to R) Joseph Sikora as Frank Cosgrove Jr., Lisa Emery as Darlene Snell in episode 405 of Ozark. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2021

Ozark. Jason Bateman as Martin ‘Marty’ Byrde in episode 407 of Ozark. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2021

Ozark. (L to R) Alfonso Herrera as Javi, Felix Solis as Omar Navarro in episode 406 of Ozark. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2021

Ozark. Lisa Emery as Darlene Snell in episode 401 of Ozark. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2021

Ozark. Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore in episode 401 of Ozark. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2021

Ozark. (L to R) Jason Bateman as Martin ‘Marty’ Byrde, Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde in episode 401 of Ozark. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2021

Ozark. Jessica Frances Dukes as Maya Miller in episode 406 of Ozark. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2021

Ozark. (L to R) Lisa Emery as Darlene Snell, Charlie Tahan as Wyatt Langmore in episode 401 of Ozark. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2021

Ozark. (L to R) Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde, Jason Bateman as Martin ‘Marty’ Byrde in episode 407 of Ozark. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2021