‘Ozark’: The Byrdes Return For Final Season In Teaser, First Look Images
The members of the Byrde family make their bloody return in newly dropped images and teaser for the Netflix drama’s fourth and final season.
“Human beings make decisions, they commit acts and that makes things happen. It creates a snowball effect – cause other people to make decisions,” reflects Jason Bateman’s TK says in the teaser, which traces back through the seasons’ dramatic moments. “The cycle continues and the snowball keeps rolling.”
“No ending is reached by accident,” the teaser then reads.
The tension and drama that fills the brief clip can also be felt in the season’s first look images which sees Marty (Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney) covered in blood, Ruth (Julia Garner) sharing a tender moment with Wyatt (Charlie Tahan) and more.
Created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams, Ozark is a thrilling drama set in the present-day and follows the Byrde family’s journey from their normal, suburban Chicago life to their dangerous criminal enterprise in the Missouri Ozarks. The series explores capitalism, family dynamics, and survival through the eyes of (anything but) ordinary Americans.
Ozark, which will return on January 21, 2022, also stars Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Jessica Frances Dukes, Lisa Emery, John Bedford Lloyd, and Joseph Sikora. The fourth season will also feature Veronica Falcón, Ali Stroker and Bruce Davison.
Chris Mundy returns as showrunner, writer and executive producer for Season 4. Bateman, Mark Williams, John Shiban, Patrick Markey and Bill Dubuque will also serve as executive producers. Laura Linney will serve as co-executive producer. The series hails from MRC Television.