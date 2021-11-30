Arrow International Media Creates Heads Of Production; BossaNova Unveils Originals; Fremantle Ties With Legend Media – Global Briefs

Arrow International Media Creates Head Of Production Posts

American Monster producer Arrow Media has promoted Stephanie Mavropoulos and Carrie Pennifer to joint Heads Of Production posts. Reporting to Managing Director Iain Pelling, the pair will be responsible for overseeing Arrow’s burgeoning factual slate of premium content for major US and UK broadcasters and platforms such as Investigation Discovery’s American Monster and See No Evil. Both have been with the firm for around a decade.

BossaNova Unveils Originals Slate

Fledgling UK factual distribution outfit BossaNova has unveiled shows in the UK, Canada and Australia as part of its second slate of original productions. The quintet of programs includes two series of Seven Australia’s Extreme Tow Truckers, UK regional producer Bright Button’s Hidden Histories of WW2, CBS Reality’s Murder: First On Scene, Sky History/SBS’ Secrets of the Lost Liners and Canadian Super Channel’s Mysteries of the Ancient Dead. The shows are funded via an acquisition fund developed when BossaNova was acquired by Herbert Kloiber’s Night Train Media.

Fremantle Ties With China’s Legend Media

Fremantle has struck a deal for more than 100 hours worth of factual content with Chinese content operator Legend Media. The package comprises the likes of Arctic Drift: A Year In The Ice, Enslaved: The Lost History of the Transatlantic Slave Trade and Stonehenge: The Hidden Truth. Haryaty Rahman, Fremantle’s SVP Distribution Asia, International, who brokered the deal, said the move represents the network’s “biggest factual content package deal to date.”