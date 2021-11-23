‘Outlander’: Starz Sets Season 6 Return Date

Season 6, based on Gabaldon’s book A Breath of Snow and Ashes, picks up after the events of the fifth season that saw Claire Beauchamp (Caitríona Balfe) return to Fraser’s Ridge after escaping a violent encounter with Lionel Brown (Ned Dennehy).

She and her husband Jamie MacKenzie Fraser (Sam Heughan) now are striving to maintain peace and flourish within a society which — as Claire knows all too well— is unwittingly marching toward revolution.

Against this backdrop, Claire and Jamie have built a home together at Fraser’s Ridge and now must defend it as it was established on land granted to them by the Crown.

For the Frasers and their immediate family, “home” is more than simply a site in which they live, it is the place where they are laying the foundations for the rest of their lives.