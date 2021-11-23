‘Outlander’: Starz Sets Season 6 Return Date

Outlander will return with Season 6 at 9 p.m. Sunday, March 6, across all Starz platforms.
The news was revealed by Diana Gabaldon, author of the Outlander book series the historical drama is based on, at Monday’s launch of the ninth book in the series, Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone.
Season 6, based on Gabaldon’s book A Breath of Snow and Ashes, picks up after the events of the fifth season that saw Claire Beauchamp (Caitríona Balfe) return to Fraser’s Ridge after escaping a violent encounter with Lionel Brown (Ned Dennehy).
She and her husband Jamie MacKenzie Fraser (Sam Heughan) now are striving to maintain peace and flourish within a society which — as Claire knows all too well— is unwittingly marching toward revolution.
Against this backdrop, Claire and Jamie have built a home together at Fraser’s Ridge and now must defend it as it was established on land granted to them by the Crown.
For the Frasers and their immediate family, “home” is more than simply a site in which they live, it is the place where they are laying the foundations for the rest of their lives.
Outlander is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures and Story Mining & Supply Company, in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ronald D. Moore, Matthew B. Roberts, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Andy Harries, and Jim Kohlberg executive produce.
