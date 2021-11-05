‘From Devil’s Breath’: Docu Short From Oscar Winners Orlando Von Einsiedel & Leonardo DiCaprio Joins Trevor Noah Docuseries ‘The Tipping Point’

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Orlando von Einsiedel’s (The White Helmets, Virunga) latest documentary short, From Devil’s Breath, will air as part of The Tipping Point, the upcoming docuseries from Time Studios, Trevor Noah’s Day Zero Productions, Sugar23 and P&G Studios announced back in July, which is focused on the rapidly shifting developments that are promising to reshape our world.

The climate change doc produced by Leonardo DiCaprio tells the unlikely first-person story of two remarkable narratives that come crashing together—that of the community of survivors of the deadly 2017 wildfires in Portugal, fighting to ensure what they’ve lived through can never happen again, and a revolutionary, world-changing scientific discovery which could help protect us all from the climate emergency.

From Devil’s Breath recently completed an Oscar-qualifying theatrical release and has also screened as part of the IDA Documentary Screening Series, spotlighting the most acclaimed documentary films of the year. See the poster below.

DiCaprio produced with Emmy and BAFTA winner Chloe Leland and two-time Emmy nominee Harri Grace of Grain Media. Appian Way’s Jennifer Davisson and Phillip Watson exec produced with Ian Orefice and Alexandra Johnes of Time Studios. The film’s original song, “Hope For the Future,” was penned by five-time Brit Award winner and Grammy nominee, Bastille. Other notable contributors to the project include Emmy-nominated composer Patrick Jonsson and Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer/photojournalist, Lynsey Addario.

“From Devil’s Breath is one of the most riveting first-person stories about climate change and what can be done to affect the future,” said Orefice of Tie Studios, “and we are thrilled and honored to present the film as part of The Tipping Point.“

“As a father with a young son, this was a deeply emotional film to make,” said Von Einsiedel. “Witnessing first hand how the climate emergency is destroying countless lives has left a visceral mark on me and forced me to think hard about the world we’re building. At the same time however, this was also an enormously inspiring film to make. Seeing the resilience of people like Nadia Piázza and Vitor Neves rebuilding their lives after unimaginable tragedy, and learning about the potential of the restoration movement to be a key part of the solution to the challenges of the climate crisis, has filled me up with optimism. I’m very proud of the film we have made and thrilled to be partnering with Time Studios and the team at Appian Way to release it into the world.”

“Collaborating with Orlando on From Devil’s Breath was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up,” added DiCaprio. “This important story is gripping, powerful and timely, and I am proud to be part of it. Our planet is facing an undeniable climate crisis and my hope is that this film will spark conversation, inspire us to take action, and help unite us to rewild our future.”

The team behind From Devil’s Breath will look to engage audiences, away from the screen, through a social impact campaign, which will amplify the work of film contributor Dr. Tom Crowther and Restor, his newly launched free online platform for global restoration. Backed by the United Nations and World Economic Forum, Restor is described as the Google Maps for Nature – connecting audiences with frontline restoration projects around the world, and bridging the gap between climate crises and nature-based solutions. The impact campaign is being produced by Project Impact, the award-winning team behind previous Cinema For Peace prize and Sundance Audience Choice Award winners, and will launch alongside the film this fall at COP26.

The film is screening twice at the Climate Change conference—once in partnership with Voice for Nature and the London Natural History Museum, and once for the UNEP Generation Restoration Film Festival. Each screening will be accompanied by a Q&A with Von Einsiedel.