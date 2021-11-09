‘One Piece’: Iñaki Godoy To Star As Monkey D. Luffy In Netflix Live-Action Series; Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero Gibson & Taz Skylar Board Cast

Netflix has found its Monkey D. Luffy in Iñaki Godoy (Who Killed Sara?) for its upcoming live-action series adaptation of the beloved anime series One Piece.

Also joining the cast as the beloved pirates aboard the Thousand Sunny are Mackenyu (Ruroni Kenshin: Final Chapter), Emily Rudd (Fear Street), Jacob Romero Gibson (All Rise) and Taz Skylar (Boiling Point).

The 10-episode series comes from Tomorrow Studios and One Piece publisher Shueisha. Tomorrow Studios also is behind another live-action Netflix series adaptation of a classic manga property, the upcoming Cowboy Bebop.

One Piece follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew as they explore a fantastical world of endless oceans and exotic islands in search of the world’s ultimate treasure known as “One Piece” to become the next Pirate King.

Mackenyu will play Rornoa Zoro, Rudd takes on Nami, Gibson will play Usopp and Skylar will play Sanji.

Veteran Steven Maeda (Lost, The X-Files) is the writer, showrunner and executive producer. Matt Owens (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Luke Cage) is writer/executive producer.

Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios (Cowboy Bebop, Snowpiercer, Hanna) are executive producers alongside Eiichiro Oda, the author of the manga series.

Oda shared a statement about the casting: “We’ve been working with Netflix and Tomorrow Studios on the massive project that is the Hollywood live action series adaptation of ONE PIECE! How many years has it been since it was announced, right? I know, I know! But rest assured we’ve been making steady progress all along! It’s not easy when you’re working with people from different cultures! But it’s precisely that process that can yield something special! For now, we’re able to announce the main cast! Rather, we need to hurry and announce it or else it’ll be leaked, apparently! Hilarious, lol. Their face, the size of their mouths and hands, their aura, the way they carry themselves, their voice, their acting skills, their height, the balance amongst the Straw Hat Crew, etc…! We decided on this cast after numerous discussions involving people around the world! These are the people who will be our Straw Hat Pirates! It’ll take a bit more time to get this show done, but we’ll continue to do our best to deliver a show that we’re confident will be enjoyed by everyone around the world! Look forward to more updates in the future!”

Maeda and Owens added the following: “We are so excited to set sail with this amazing and talented cast! Finding the right people to pull off the looks, emotions, and actions of the iconic Straw Hats was a long and challenging (and fun!) process. Much like the search for the One Piece itself.

But we have finally found the perfect fits! They have already begun working very hard to bring these characters to life. You will come to know and love them just as much as their manga counterparts. All of us can’t wait to show you what we’ve come up with! Onward to adventure!”

Netflix also unveiled Wanted posters for each of the stars and their characters. See them below.

Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy Netflix

Emily Rudd as Nami Netflix

Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp Netflix

Taz Skylar as Sanji Netflix