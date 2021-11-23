Jessi Case & Rocky Myers Board ‘On A Wing And A Prayer’

EXCLUSIVE: Jessi Case (Mother’s Day) and Rocky Myers (Sons of Thunder) have joined the cast of On a Wing and a Prayer, a faith-based feature from director Sean McNamara, which will be released through MGM’s distribution and marketing joint venture United Artists Releasing. They’ll star alongside previously announced cast members Dennis Quaid, Heather Graham and Jesse Metcalfe.

The Lightworkers pic is based on a true story, watching as a small-town pilot dies unexpectedly while flying. In the aftermath, passenger Doug White (Quaid) is forced to land the plane safely in order to save his entire family.

Case will play Doug’s angsty teenage daughter, Maggie, who realizes while on board the plane that something has gone terribly wrong, and becomes the protector she was destined to be as she cares for her younger sister. Myers will portray Dan, an air traffic controller-in-training with a sardonic charm and a habit for drinking too much, who is experiencing the headache of his life the day the tower learns that they’ll be helping an amateur land a plane.

Roma Downey and Autumn Bailey-Ford are producing the film, written by Brian Egeston (Perfect Harmony), with Mark Burnett exec producing.

Case has previously appeared in series including Defending Jacob, Stumptown and Into the Dark, along with the film Mother’s Day and other projects. Up next for the actress is Blumhouse’s film American Refugee, which is set for release on Epix and PVOD via Paramount Home Entertainment on December 10.

Myers will next be seen in Sony’s drama series, Sons of Thunder. He recently starred in features including action drama The Rising Hawk, alongside Robert Patrick and Tommy Flanagan; Hallmark film Holiday for Heroes; and Stargazer Films’ Starting Up Love, opposite Anna Hutchison. He has also recently appeared in John Wells’ TNT series Animal Kingdom and Fox’s Lucifer, and starred in the Lifetime thriller The Neighborhood Watch. He was previously a series regular on the Go90 original series Confess, created by Elissa Down.

Case is represented by J Pervis Talent Agency, Paradigm, and Brave Artists Management. Myers is repped by Joseph Le Talent Agency, Houghton Talent and Brave Artists Management.