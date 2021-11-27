Omicron Variant Fears Mount As World Travel Restricted, But US Waits ‘Til Monday

A growing wave of new restrictions spawned by the discovery of the Omicron coronavirus variant in South Africa is underway. But the United States is waiting until Monday to implement its own flight bans.

The omicron variant allegedly has the potential to be more resistant to any protection offered by vaccines. News of its existence has roiled stock markets and caused travel destinations to reassess capacities, with fears of new lockdown measures looming over all.

Already, the UK, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Iran, Japan, Thailand and the European Union have imposed restrictions on southern African countries in response to warnings over the transmissability of the new variant. Protections include flight bans, quarantine rules and the usual social distancing and mask requirements.