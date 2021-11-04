Olympic Diver Tom Daley Eyes U.S. TV Opportunities After Signing With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Tom Daley, who has four Olympic medals as the most decorated British diver of all time, is looking to break into the television business in the United States after signing with CAA.

The agency has signed Daley, who is married to the Oscar winning-Milk screenwriter Dustin Lance Black, and will work with management company YMU Group, which continues to represent him globally.

Daley was previously an expert mentor on ITV’s diving competition series Splash!, which was remade in the U.S. by ABC.

The 27-year old recently won Gold and Bronze medals at the Tokyo Olympic Games and won four Olympic medals in the 10m platform and synchronized 10m platform events, as well as 12 World, European, and Commonwealth Championship Gold medals. He made his Olympic debut in Beijing 2008.

Related Story Veronica Ferres Signs With CAA And Fourward

He is an activist for the LGBTQ+ community and came out in 2013 in a YouTube video that has been viewed more than 13M times.

His memoir Coming Up For Air came out earlier this year and he also began hosting British television series The One Show. He said that his ambition is to host a shiny floor TV entertainment show, which is something that signing to CAA will evidently help.

“I’d like to make documentaries exploring things that I feel really passionate about, like LGBT issues. I feel like I could host all kinds of stuff but, to be honest, the dream is to take over Clare Balding’s job and present Olympic coverage,” he added to the Radio Times recently.

“We are delighted to be working in partnership with CAA, utilizing their expertise to explore opportunities and further broaden and enhance Tom’s profile within the US market,” said YMU Group Managing Director Holly Bott. “Tom is a truly Global client and we look forward to collaborating with CAA to create exceptional projects to reach a wide audience across all forms of broadcasting.”