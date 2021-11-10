Olivier Martinez Joins Maya Rudolph Apple Comedy; ‘Queens’ Adds José Moreno Brooks

Olivier Martinez (Unfaithful) is set for a heavily recurring role opposite Maya Rudolph in Apple’s untitled half-hour comedy series from Emmy winners Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard. Created and written by Yang and Hubbard, the series follows Molly (Rudolph), a woman whose seemingly perfect life is upended after her husband leaves her with nothing but $87 billion. Martinez will play Jean Pierre, a handsome, charismatic, romantic billionaire. Jean-Pierre comes from a philanthropic, old money family in France and wants his family’s charitable foundation to collaborate with Molly. Although he intends to keep it strictly business, there is an undeniable connection between Jean-Pierre and Molly. MJ Rodriguez also stars. Martinez first became known in his native France for his Cesar-nominated performance in IP5: L’ile aux Pachydermes. He went on to star opposite Juliette Binoche in The Horseman on the Roof and in the Oscar-nominated features Before Night Falls and Unfaithful. Martinez is repped by Agent Agitateur in France and Atlas Artists in the U.S.

José Moreno Brooks (Telenovela) has been tapped for a key recurring role opposite Brandy, Eve, Naturi Naughton and Nadine Velazquez on ABC’s new musical drama series Queens, from Zahir McGhee, Sabrina Wind and ABC Signature. In Queens, written by McGhee and directed by Tim Story, four estranged and out-of-touch women in their 40s — Naomi (Brandy), Jill (Naughton), Brianna (Eve) and Valeria (Velazquez) — reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had as their ’90s group that made them legends in the hip-hop world. Brooks will play Rodrigo, gorgeous, sexy, and the most in-demand music video director currently working. Brooks’ previous credits include Telenovela opposite Eva Longoria and 9-1-1. He’s repped by KMR and manager Bob McGowan.