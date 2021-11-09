Oklahoma City’s Prairie Surf Studios Taps Former Starz Exec Paul Goldman As EVP/Head Of Production

Prairie Surf Media has named former Starz executive Paul Goldman as Executive Vice President, Head of Production at the company and its new Oklahoma-based Prairie Surf Studios.

Goldman will report to Prairie Surf founders and co-CEO’s Rachel Cannon and Matt Payne overseeing production and related services at studio’s 1.3m square feet of production support space and five clear span soundstages in downtown Oklahoma City. He joins Prairie Surf Media from Starz, where he was SVP, Head of Production. Previously, he served as VP of Post Production for ABC Studios.

The studio opened last summer and follows Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signing off on a new cash-back film rebate program with a rolling $30 million dollar cap and up to 38% for qualified expenditures. The “Filmed in Oklahoma Act of 2021″ was signed in May and took effect July 1 to attract new film and TV production. The Prairie soundstages range from 25,000 – 32,000 square feet in the old Cox Convention Center.

Related Story Oklahoma City Launches New Prairie Surf Studios As State Boosts Production Incentives

“We are thrilled to welcome Paul to our team. With the combination of our state’s new Film Rebate and our massive soundstages, we are primed to transition Oklahoma from being a great film location to a competitive production hub. Paul brings a wealth of production knowledge that accelerates our growth while deepening our production services,” said Prairie Surf Media Founder and co-CEO Rachel Cannon. “We are building the eco-system to support a larger industry here and know Paul is a pivotal piece of that.”

“Paul’s experience as both an executive in episodic post and physical production make him the ideal partner to help take Prairie Surf Media and Oklahoma to the next level,” said Prairie Surf founder and Co-CEO Matt Payne. “With the state’s new tax incentive alongside our rapidly growing workforce and premiere soundstage facility, we believe that Paul has everything it takes to help make Oklahoma the next destination for all kinds of content creation.”

The lack of production stage space across the country is at an all-time high, Goldman noted. “Add to that the Oklahoma tax credit, partnerships with the state’s Universities and colleges, and the never ending support of local and state government and you have the perfect recipe for creating the next full service production center for our industry.”

The Oscar-winning and much decorated film Minari – about a South Korean family trying to make a life in the rural U.S. — filmed in the state (which was standing in for Arkansas). So did Stillwater starring Matt Damon, Season 1 of Taika Waititi’s Reservation Dogs for FX, Martin Scorsese’s upcoming $200 million Apple project Killers of the Flower Moon, and Reagan starring Dennis Quaid.