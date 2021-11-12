‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’: Ewan McGregor & EP Deborah Chow Tease New ‘Star Wars’ Series On Disney+ Day

Disney confirmed that it’s definitely dropping Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+ next year, with the series to take place following the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. No specific release date was mentioned.

Disney

A Disney+ Day sizzle reel shown off to the press ahead of time didn’t display any new clips from the series, but revealed concept drawings as well as a brief behind the scenes bit of Hayden Christensen training with a saber. “Have another swing at each other, might be quite satisfying for everybody,” teased star Ewan McGregor, who reprises his turn as the sage Jedi.

Other than that, the clip had McGregor and EP/director Deborah Chow teasing the setup of the series.

“There’s a hunger for this character to come back,” said McGregor about his protagonist. “The fans have been waiting long enough, ya know?”

Said Chow, “This is a quite a dark time we’re coming into with him, just being a Jedi; it’s not safe. There are Jedi hunters out there.”

Teased McGregor against a shot of the twin baby siblings Luke and Leia from the end of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, “At least he has this one task left, which is to keep Luke safe.”

Added Chow, “That’s a starting place for our story, the interesting thing is going to be where it goes from there.”

The sizzle clip will be forthcoming this morning.

Disney+’s next Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett is set to drop on December 29.