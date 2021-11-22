Nyle DiMarco Developing Drama Series ‘Deaf Punk’ With Revelations Entertainment & Melrose Placed

Nyle DiMarco arrives at the 27th annual ELLE Women in Hollywood celebration on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

EXCLUSIVE: Nyle DiMarco and Melrose Placed’s Sami Housman have partnered with Morgan Freeman and Lori McCreary’s Revelations Entertainment to develop and produce the drama series Deaf Punk.

DiMarco is set to lead the series exploring how a cultural revolution was supported by the unlikely union of two minority groups.

Deaf Punk is inspired by San Francisco’s famed music venue The Deaf Club, originally founded in the 1930s as a clubhouse for the deaf that would go on to showcase punk bands like The Dead Kennedys, The Offs, The Mutants, and The Thelonious Band after the space was rented nightly in the ’70s by music manager Daphne Hanrahan.

“Two disenfranchised communities who joined forces to make noise and propel change is a powerful story and one that is as timely as ever. I love the sheer irony of a Deaf club helping change music history and can’t wait to bring this story to life,” DiMarco said in a statement.

McCreary adds, “Our company has always prioritized stories of human connection, and when we met Nyle and Sami and heard their passion for this series we immediately jumped at the opportunity to develop this incredible project. Being from the San Francisco area myself, I’m always surprised by the history we don’t know and weren’t taught.”

“This is a story of folks who came together to lift each other up in a unique way,” McCreary continued. “We’re thrilled to see audiences respond to stories exploring deaf culture, ranging from The Eternals to Coda to The Sound of Metal. We can’t wait to experience the vibrancy within this world, and we couldn’t be prouder to do it alongside Melrose Placed.”

DiMarco and Housman previously collaborated on Netflix’s Deaf U and the short film Audible. They have various other projects in development that help reshape perceptions and break barriers both in front and behind the camera.

