Patsy Loris To Lead Telemundo Network News As Luis Fernández Announces Retirement

Patsy Loris will lead Telemundo Network News, as the network announced that Luis Fernández would depart as president of Noticias Telemundo at the end of this year.

Fernandez is retiring after nearly 50 years in the business and almost five years at the network.

Loris, who is executive vice president of Telemundo Network News, will take over leadership of the news division on Jan. 1. She will retain the EVP title.

She led coverage of the presidential election and the aftermath, and oversaw the launch of the network’s revamped morning show hoyDía. She joined the network in 2019 from Univision, where she was executive vice president of news and executive news director.

During his tenure, Fernández expanded its programming, with shows and franchises, including Noticias Telemundo Mediodía and Noticias Telemundo at 11:35 p.m. The division also launched Telemundo Investiga and Telemundo Planeta Tierra, an

environmental reporting unit. The network also doubled its number of correspondents.

Beau Ferrari, chairman of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, said in a statement that Fernández “has been the driving force behind the growth of Telemundo network’s news properties and Noticias Telemundo’s positioning as one of the most respected news brands in the industry. He has been a transformative leader and a great partner in helping Telemundo fulfill its vision to be the choice and voice of Latinos around the world.”

Ferrari called Loris “an experienced news leader” who “has made significant impact in our organization by strengthening Noticias Telemundo’s position as the leading Spanish-language news organization covering politics across all platforms.”

Before Noticias Telemundo, Fernández was CEO of Real Madrid for the Asia Pacific Region, based in Beijing. He also was president of entertainment and president of Univision Studios for Univision Communications.