Noah Centineo’s Netflix CIA Drama Series Sets Seven Series Regulars

Aarti Mann (Never Have I Ever, The Big Bang Theory), Daniel Quincy Annoh (Americanah, Bus Stop), Vondie Curtis Hall (Harriet, For The People), Kristian Bruun (Orphan Black, Ready or Not), Laura Haddock (White Lines, The Capture), Colton Dunn (Superstore, Blockers) and Fivel Stewart (Umma, Atypical) are set as series regulars in Netflix’s The Untitled Noah Centineo Project. The thriller series, starring and executive produced by Centineo, hails from Entertainment One (eOne), Alexi Hawley, and Hypnotic.

Created by Hawley, the eight-episode series revolves around a fledgling lawyer, played by Centineo, at the CIA. He becomes enmeshed in dangerous international power politics when a former asset threatens to expose the nature of her long-term relationship with the agency unless they exonerate her of a serious crime.

Mann plays Violet, Annoh portrays Terence; Hall plays Walter Nyland; Bruun portrays Janus Ferber, Haddock plays Max; Dunn is Lester and Stewart plays Hannah.

Also guest-starring in the series are Byron Mann (Wu Assassins, The Big Short) as Xander; Angel Parker (Runaways, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story); Linus Roache (Homeland, Vikings) as Senator Smoot and Zander (The 100, Rescued By Ruby) as Amelia.

Hawley serves as showrunner and executive produces with Hypnotic’s Doug Liman, Gene Klein and David Bartis (Suits, Covert Affairs), Adam Ciralsky (P3 Media) and Charlie Ebersol. eOne is the studio.

