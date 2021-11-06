‘No Time To Die’: MGM Sets PVOD Release Date For Daniel Craig’s Final Bond Film

Daniel Craig’s final Bond film, No Time to Die, will become available for rental on U.S. digital platforms on Tuesday, following a 31-day theatrical window, Deadline has confirmed.

The title from MGM and United Artists Releasing will appear on all major platforms, including Amazon, Apple, Xfinity, DirecTV, Spectrum and Vudu. The cost of the PVOD rental is $19.99.

The 25th film in the James Bond series picks up with the MI6 agent at a point when he has left active service. His peace, however, proves to be short-lived. When his old CIA friend Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) turns up asking for help, he finds himself led onto the trail of a mysterious villain, armed with dangerous new technology.

Cary Joji Fukunaga (Beasts of No Nation, True Detective) directed the film from a script he penned with Neal Purvis, Robert Wade and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, with Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson producing. Pic also stars Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Rory Kinnear, Billy Magnussen, Christoph Waltz and David Dencik, among others.

While production on No Time to Die wrapped in October of 2019, its release was delayed multiple times by the Covid-19 pandemic. It would ultimately bow in the U.S. this year, on October 8. The film has thus far grossed more than $610,000,000 worldwide.

Craig starred in a total of five Bond films, beginning in 2006. The actor kicked off his time with the franchise with Casino Royale, also going on to topline Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012) and Spectre (2015).