‘No Time To Die’ Outguns ‘F9’ To Become Biggest Hollywood Title Of 2021 & The Pandemic Worldwide

MGM/Eon/Universal’s No Time To Die is crossing $733M worldwide this weekend, making it the highest grossing Hollywood film of 2021 — and of the pandemic era. After topping $708M through last Sunday, and becoming the biggest Hollywood movie overseas in 2021 and throughout the pandemic, we’ve been expecting Mr Bond to overtake the previous global leader, Universal’s own F9 ($725M WW cume and the only other studio movie to cross $700M this year). In total to date, Daniel Craig’s last turn as 007 has an estimated gross of $154M domestic and $579M at the international box office.

The Cary Joji Fukunaga-directed 25th Bond installment initially released in late September in most overseas markets; it then added North America, China and Australia in later weeks. On October 20, it became Hollywood’s No. 2 movie of 2021 globally and continued to hit new benchmarks, crossing $700M last weekend. Overall throughout its run, it scored the biggest pandemic opening weekend in 36 markets.

No Time To Die is released internationally via Universal, and domestically through MGM’s United Artists Releasing banner.

Today, Michael De Luca, Chairman of MGM’s film group, and Pamela Abdy, MGM Film Group President, commented: “We are so thrilled to see audiences returning to theaters across the world and for their ongoing support of the theatrical experience. After a long delay, we are especially gratified to know No Time To Die has entertained so many moviegoers the world over. Along with our partners at Eon, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, all of us at MGM are grateful to the teams at Universal Pictures, United Artists Releasing, and in our own MGM territories for their tremendous efforts to cross this great milestone with No Time To Die. This achievement is a testament to Daniel Craig and the entire cast, as well as our director Cary Fukunaga, producers Michael and Barbara, and the crew for making an incredible film. We extend our thanks to our exhibitor and promotional partners for remaining steadfast in their support of the film.”



Overseas currently accounts for 79% of the global total, and highlights include the UK which is the lead offshore play at $128M. NTTD is the fifth biggest movie of all time in the market and the top movie of the pandemic (reaching that mark in its first four days of release).

In Germany ($72M cume to date), NTTD held No. 1 for six weeks and is Universal’s top title ever in the market. One of the rare recent studio titles to score a timely release in China, NTTD is the fourth biggest Hollywood movie of the year there ($60M estimated cume). France, at an estimated $32M, and Netherlands with an estimated $22M so far, round out the Top 5 markets. In the latter, Bond held No. 1 for seven consecutive weeks and this frame will become the market’s fourth biggest film ever and the top Bond of all time.

In other highlights, Australia’s November 11 opening was the biggest in the market since December 2019 (current cume $15M).

In Denmark, No Time To Die was No. 1 for seven weeks, had the biggest Bond opening ever and is the top 007 title of all time. It is the second movie in the country’s history to cross DKK 100M in gross box office.

For the Middle East, the movie is the biggest across the region in 2021; and

Eastern Europe has also performed very strongly with top 2021 openings in Czech Republic, Hungary, Pland and Slovakia.

In Russia, Hong Kong, Ukraine, Colombia, Argentina, Sweden and the Baltics, No Time To Die is the biggest Bond film ever.