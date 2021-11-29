‘No Demo Reno’ With Jenn Todryk Renewed For Season 2 By HGTV

HGTV’s breakout hit series No Demo Reno will be back for another go-round. HGTV has ordered a 10-episode second season of the popular home reno show with designer and social media creator Jenn Todryk for premiere in summer 2022.

The freshman season of No Demo Reno attracted more than 25.1 million viewers and ranks as a top 5 new unscripted series across cable among W25-54 this year, per Nielsen.

In No Demo Reno, Todryk tears down the notion that major demolition is always necessary to create whole-home transformations. During the series, Todryk and her team combine clever design solutions and cost-saving ideas to create stunning home overhauls for clients in the Dallas-Fort Worth area—often without removing walls or tackling large-scale demo.

Via her @theramblingredhead Instagram account, which has more than 1 million followers, Todryk shares daily and comically relatable takes on motherhood, home design, fashion and beauty.

“Jenn has built her incredible Instagram following by being authentic, fun, funny and resourceful and, after only one season of No Demo Reno, she already has captured a dedicated audience of millions on HGTV,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV & Streaming Home Content, Discovery, Inc. “The show gives her fans a way to dig deeper and see more of Jenn’s sparkle while spotlighting her busy family life and her affordable, achievable home renovation ideas. There is so much more to come in season two!”

The first season of No Demo Reno is available to stream on discovery+.

No Demo Reno is produced by RTR Media.