Nikki Glaser To Headline First HBO Comedy Special

EXCLUSIVE: Nikki Glaser, comedian, host and executive producer of HBO Max’s breakout reality dating series Fboy Island, is set to headline her first comedy special for HBO. The as-yet untitled special will tape later this month in Denver, CO.

“Nikki is a relentlessly ferocious comedian who takes on taboo topics in the most unassuming and hilarious ways. We loved everything about her on Fboy Island and are so happy to be doing her first HBO hour.”

Written, performed and executive produced by Glaser, the special will be directed by Linda Mendoza. Alex Murray and John Irwin also will executive produce. Casey Spira is co-executive producer.

“It’s so cool to finally work with HBO, the birthplace of the comedy special, on my third hour-long special. My material will mostly consist of my novel comedic takes on the trans-rights movement, just kidding, it’s mainly about sex, dating, and my vagina, because it’s been said by smart men on Reddit that those are the only things female comics discuss, so I’d be a foolish little girl to try to tackle anything else. I’m pumped!”

Glaser’s previous two comedy specials are Perfect (2016) on Comedy Central and Bangin’ (2019) on Netflix.

Fboy Island, which premiered in July, follows three women who move to a tropical island where they’re joined by 24 men – 12 self-proclaimed “Nice Guys” looking for love and 12 self-proclaimed “FBoys,” there to compete for the cold, hard cash. From Elan Gale and showrunner Sam Dean, Fboy Island was renewed for a second season in August, with Glaser set to return as host.

Glaser’s daily show, The Nikki Glaser Podcast, aimed at keeping listeners sane, well-informed and laughing through life, launched in March through iHeartMedia and Will Ferrell’s Big Money Players Network. In July, she kicked off her nationwide comedy tour, One Night With Nikki Glaser.

Glaser previously hosted Comedy Central’s first live daily morning show, You Up With Nikki Glaser for SiriusXM. She also co-created and executive produced Not Safe With Nikki Glaser for Comedy Central and Nikki & Sara Live for MTV.

Glaser’s standout performances at the Comedy Central Roasts of Alec Baldwin, Bruce Willis and Rob Lowe, led to her guest-hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! and hosting the inaugural edition of the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted. She also had roles in Judd Apatow’s Trainwreck, NBC’s AP Bio and Inside Amy Schumer, among others.

Striving to be an empowering voice for women, Glaser has been open about her past and current struggles with anorexia, depression, and anxiety in both her standup, and in in-depth interviews with The Howard Stern Show, WTF With Marc Maron and Joe Rogan. She is repped by UTA, Brillstein and Ginsburg Daniels.