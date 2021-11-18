‘Nightmare Alley’ Trailer: Bradley Cooper Plays A Grifting Carney In Guillermo Del Toro’s Noir Thriller

Searchlight Pictures released the new trailer for Guillermo del Toro much-anticipated Nightmare Alley, the director’s follow-up to the Oscar-winning The Shape of Water. Watch it above.

Starring Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett and Toni Collette, this remake of the 1947 film noir classic follows, in the words of the official synopsis, a charismatic but down-on-his-luck carny named Stanton Carlisle (Cooper) who endears himself to clairvoyant Zeena (Collette) and her has-been mentalist husband Pete (David Strathairn) at a traveling carnival. With some newly acquired knowledge perfect for a grift, Stanton plots to con a dangerous tycoon (Richard Jenkins) with the aid of a mysterious psychiatrist (Blanchett).

The film, written by del Toro and Kim Morgan, also features Rooney Mara and Ron Perlman.

Searchlight Pictures will open Nightmare Alley in theaters on Dec. 17.