‘Night Court’: NBC Skeds Sitcom For 2022-23 Season

Night Court, the follow-up to the classic legal sitcom, will air on NBC in the 2022-23 season.

When the series, which stars and is exec produced by The Big Bang Theory’s Melissa Rauch, was first ordered, the broadcast network had yet to decide whether it would air in midseason or in the next season.

After launching its midseason schedule today, Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, confirmed that it will bow next season.

“We love Night Court and really do believe in it. It will be on next year’s schedule,” she told Deadline on a post-midseason schedule call.

Multicamera series Night Court comes from Rauch and Outmatched and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt co-EP Dan Rubin. It was first developed last December, scored a pilot order in May and was picked up to series in September.

Based on the original series created by Reinhold Weege, Night Court centers on unapologetic optimist judge Abby Stone (Rauch), the daughter of the late Harry Stone, who follows in her father’s footsteps as she presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court and tries to bring order to its crew of oddballs and cynics, most notably former night court prosecutor Dan Fielding, with John Larroquette reprising his role.

Rauch and Winston Rauch exec produce via their After January production company with Rubin, who wrote the pilot, also exec producing. Larroquette is a producer on the half-hour laugher, which comes from Warner Bros Television, Universal Television and After January.

The pilot, which was directed and exec produced by Pamela Fryman, also stars Ana Villafañe (Younger), Lacretta (Gotham) and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist‘s Kapil Talwalkar.

Rovner added that there had been no decisions yet on NBC’s other pilot orders including drama Dangerous Moms, Demi Lovato’s Hungry and romantic comedy Someone Out There.