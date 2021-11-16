Nickelodeon Orders ‘Max & The Midknights’, ‘Rock, Paper, Scissors’ Animated Series

Nickelodeon will add two more animated titles to its TV programming, greenlighting Max & the Midknights and Rock, Paper, Scissors.

The first, Max & the Midknights is based on the children’s book series written and drawn by Big Nate author and cartoonist Lincoln Peirce. Rock, Paper, Scissors is the first short orderd for series from the network’s Intergalactic Shorts Program. Both shows will be produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio in Burbank.

“These two series packed with relatable characters, hilarious escapades and rich, imaginative worlds are the perfect additions to our Nickelodeon content family,” said Ramsey Naito, President of Animation, Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation. “Translating the mega-popular Max & the Midknights from a book to television series is a creative undertaking that we can’t wait to dive into, and the comedic adventures of friends Rock, Paper and Scissors is truly made for our Nickelodeon audience.”

Max & the Midknights, ordered for 20 episodes, follows a determined 10-year-old girl named Max, who pursues her dream of becoming a knight by leading her friends on an epic adventure in the fantastical medieval kingdom of Byjovia.

As a small girl with big ideas in the Middle Ages, Max will defy the status quo, fight for justice, and inspire everyone she meets with her feisty and fearless leadership. Not only will Max and the Midknights battle sword-wielding zombies, duel a malevolent sorceress, and tame a fire-breathing dragon, they’ll also have loads of fun, forge lasting bonds of friendship, and push each other to be braver and bolder versions of themselves. Clever, kind, and seriously sassy, Max is always ready to lend a hand — or a sword — whenever anyone needs help.

“I am absolutely delighted to join forces with my friends at Nickelodeon to bring Max & the Midknights to life. Nickelodeon’s passion for unforgettable stories and iconic characters is unparalleled, and there’s no partner I’d rather work with. I couldn’t be happier,” said Peirce.

The Max & the Midknights order marks Nickelodeon’s second series based on Peirce’s works and follows Big Nate, which is set to debut next year.

The Max & the Midknights television series is executive produced by Emmy Award-winning producer Jane Startz and Lincoln Peirce and produced by Amy McKenna. Sharon Flynn and David Skelly serve as co-executive producers and showrunners. Nathan Schram, Director, Development, Nickelodeon Animation, is overseeing development and production of the series for Nickelodeon.

The second series Rock, Paper, Scissors, brings the childhood game to life. This character-driven comedy follows the hilarious shenanigans of roommates Rock, Paper, and Scissors on their hijinks and ridiculous adventures. Rock, the moral compass of the group, is always struggling at his dream of becoming a model; Paper is an inventor and the brains of the group (if by “brains” you mean “making stuff that’s always blowing up”); and Scissors is the wannabe cool guy whose ego brings an endless fountain of chaos to these three friends. No matter how much they compete and mess with each other, at the end of the day, they will always bond over their shared love of one thing: wacky nonsense.

Rock, Paper, Scissors is created and executive produced by Kyle Stegina and Josh Lehrman. Bob Boyle and Conrad Vernon serve as executive producers. Development is overseen for Nickelodeon by Kari Kim, Vice President, Animation Development, Nickelodeon Animation, and Daniel Wineman, Vice President, Animation Development, Nickelodeon Animation.