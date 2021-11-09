Gavin Newsom Praises Disney+, Hulu, Peacock Innovations As Counterbalance To Tesla Exit; Rips Fox & OAN

“It’s just remarkable how obsessed some people are in trying to trip California up and identifying areas of weakness,” said the state’s governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday. And despite that, “we still dominate” the American economy, he added.

In Newsom’s first public appearance in two weeks, he went on to tick off a number of proof points: “No. 1 in household income. No. 1 in manufacturing jobs…No. 1 in import/export.” He also included a laundry list of streaming services that are flourishing — and investing — in the state.

He also came back fired up and firing back at his detractors.

“That entrepreneurial spirit,” he said, “it’s alive and well in the state of California. And let me just back that up, because these are the things you don’t see on One America News [and], you know, Fox.”

The governor spoke about Space X’s new facility in Long Beach. He then addressed Tesla’s much-publicized decamp to Texas, coyly refusing to mention the electric car maker’s name at first.

“That company that left California — some company left California,” Newsom informed the audience, “didn’t take one job. In fact, [it] doubled down on more jobs in the state of California.” Newsom then said that there would be a “50% increase in production coming out of the Tesla facility based on their new commitments.

“The California Dream: It’s still alive here,” he continued. “The future still is invented here.”

He added: “Look at the investments that are taking place in Silicon Valley and down there in Hollywood. The merger of the two dominate. Think about it. Not just Netflix. Disney+. Think about Hulu. Think about Peacock and the investments that have been made in this state and the commitments that Universal is making in the state of California…Billion-dollar investments. Those are just table stakes.”

Then, in reference to his own self-identified nabobs of negativism such as Fox and OAN, Newsom said, “I hope we can stop beating ourselves up.” He offered an example from his childhood to highlight the issue.

“My mom used to say this when I was a kid: ‘You’re nothing but a mirror of your consistent thoughts. Whatever you focus on you’ll find more of.’ That’s why everyone’s so damn miserable watching Fox. I mean it. You have to be miserable. And stressed. And the world’s coming to an end. They’re gonna take away your text books and you guns and…all this nonsense. This mishegoss that is America today. But I hope, you know, that we’re a bit of an antidote to that,” he said, referencing his own vision of California.

“I’m proud of this state,” said the governor. “I’m proud of rural California. Republicans, Independents — not just Democrats. I’m proud of people who voted against me in the recall. I’m proud they call California home. I love this state. And I think we just need to start focusing on what’s right.”

Before the nabobs could begin nattering, Newsom quickly noted, “We’ll address what’s wrong. We know issues of affordability. That’s the number one issue that connects more problems than any other issue. But also it’s notable: You know our poverty rate dropped in 2020? Where’s the headlines on this?

“We’re changing the paradigm,” he said in closing his argument against his opponents, “and I just hope we’re changing the paradigm of our thinking, as well.”