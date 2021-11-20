Skip to main content
Contenders International: ‘Let It Be Morning’ On Now; ‘The Good Boss’ Next
New York, Chicago, Portland Street Protests And Thefts Erupt Over Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Decision

AP

Friday night stayed mostly quiet in Los Angeles, but street protests erupted into violence in several cities across the US, most prominently in New York, Chicago and Portland, Oregon.

The night protests were in response to the Kyle Rittenhouse acquittal in Kenosha, Wisconsin earlier in the day. More protests are expected today and Sunday.

On Friday night:

  • In the New York borough of Queens, there were at least five arrests and some property damage. Hundreds marched across the Brooklyn Bridge to Manhattan on Friday night, blocking traffic after the verdict.
  • In Portland, Oregon, police declared a riot in the downtown area near the Multnomah County Justice Center, authorities said. Rioters smashed a window on a city print shop and the rear window of a police vehicle.
  • Chicago saw a mob attack a Neiman Marcus store on the Magnificent Mile. A GameStop on the South side also was invaded.
  • San Francisco saw six arrests in the Union Square shopping district. A Louis Vuitton store was “emptied out,” according to a report. Other looting and vandalism in that area was reported.

