New Republic Pictures Inks Development Deal With Providence Film Group; First Project Is William Monahan-Penned ‘The Wild Geese’

EXCLUSIVE: New Republic Pictures, the production and finance outfit behind Sam Mendes’ Oscar-nominated 1917, has signed a development financing deal for movies and TV with Los Angeles-based Providence Film Group.

Providence, a subsidiary of Valiant Eagle and New Republic, will provide development financing for features and TV to New Republic Pictures, which is led by founder Brian Oliver and president Bradley Fischer.

The first joint development project will be a remake of the 1978 war and action classic The Wild Geese. Providence will serve as an EP of the remake. The current draft was penned by Oscar-winning The Departed scribe William Monahan.

Inspired by true events, The Wild Geese follows a group of British mercenaries tasked with rescuing a deposed African president from a corrupt dictator. The original 1978 version starred Richard Burton, Roger Moore and Richard Harris.

“I have worked with Guy Pham in the past on other projects, he has great taste in material and excited to be working with him again with his new team of Xavier Mitchell at Providence Film Group and Carl Dawson,” NRP’s Oliver said.

“This union is an ideal way for Providence to position itself among Hollywood’s elite production companies. Brian’s vision is unparalleled. We are grateful and excited for this opportunity and look forward to a long and prosperous relationship,” Mitchell said.

New Republic has a multi-picture co-financing deal with Paramount on such movies as Mission: Impossible 7, Top Gun: Maverick, Clifford the Big Red Dog, Tiger’s Apprentice, Under the Boardwalk, Coming 2 America, Without Remorse, Infinite and The Tomorrow War. NRP also co-financed and produced 1917 and Rocketman, and recently wrapped on Michael Bay’s upcoming action movie Ambulance.