Netflix’s ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Adds ‘Kim’s Convenience’ Alum Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Lim Kay Siu & Ken Leung To Cast; Begins Production

Netflix continues to build its live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series adding Kim’s Convenience alum Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Lim Kay Siu (Anna and The King) and Ken Leung (Industry) to the cast. The join stars Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, Dallas Liu and Daniel Dae Kim.

Netflix also revealed that it will partner with Pixmondo for the upcoming series, which has started production in Vancouver.

Written by Albert Kim, Netflix bills the series as an authentic adaptation of the award-winning and beloved Nickelodeon animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender reimagined as a live-action adventure.

Lee will play fan favorite Uncle Iroh, a retired Fire Nation general and the wise and nurturing mentor to his hot-headed nephew, Prince Zuko (Liu).

Lim will take on Gyatso, a kind and caring Air Nomad monk who is the guardian, father figure and best friend to Aang (Cormier).

Leung will play Commander Zhao, a scheming and ambitious Fire Nation military officer who’s eager to leverage an unexpected encounter with a desperate Prince Zuko to advance his personal goals.

With Pixmondo, filming for the series will take place in a custom-built facility using some of the same technology that was used for Netflix’s The Midnight Sky and 1899, and Disney’s The Mandalorian. The stage, designed and operated by Pixomondo (“PXO”) Virtual Production, is 84 feet across and 28 feet high with 23,000 square feet of stage space and more than 3000 LED Panels, making it one of the biggest virtual production volumes in North America.

The virtual production stage will allow for visual effects to be done in real time in camera, combining multiple environments on a single stage, will set a new standard for immersive storytelling.

“We’re thrilled to start production on this incredible project, and we’re especially excited to work with the technology-benders at PXO to create the wondrous world of Avatar: The Last Airbender using the most advanced techniques available to filmmakers anywhere in the world,” said Kim.

Kim will serve as showrunner, executive producer and writer of the series with Rideback’s Dan Lin (The Lego Movie, Aladdin) and Lindsey Liberatore (Walker) executive producing, along with Michael Goi (Swamp Thing, American Horror Story). Roseanne Liang is co-executive producer and Goi, Roseanne Liang and Jabbar Raisani will serve as directors.