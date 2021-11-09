Netflix Japan Unveils Slate Of Anime & Live-Action Titles, Plans To Bet Big On Feature Films

Netflix has unveiled a hefty list of upcoming Japanese titles, including both anime and live-action films and series. The company is hosting a two-day event this week – the Netflix Japan Festival 2021 – at which it will significantly expand its local slate in the country.

The newly-announced anime titles are: JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean (premiere date December 1, 2021); The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh (2022); Kakegurui Twin (August 2022); The Orbital Children (January 28, 2022); Tiger & Bunny 2 (April 2022); Detective Conan: The Culprit Hanazawa and Detective Conan: Zero’s Tea Time (undated); Aggretsuko Season 4 (December 16, 2021); Kotaro Lives Alone (2022); Vampire in the Garden (2022); Ultraman Season 2 (2022); Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure (2022).

The live-action titles are: Love Like The Falling Petals (film, premiering March 23, 2022); Alice in Borderland s2 (series, 2022); First Love (series, 2022); Yu Yu Hakusho (series, 2023); Once Upon a Crime (film, undated); Love is Blind: Japan (unscripted series, February 2022); Last One Standing (unscripted series, March 2022); Toma Ikuta (documentary, Spring 2022); Gundam (film, undated).

Prior to today’s announcement, the streamer had commissioned 90 Japanese originals. The company said titles including The Seven Deadly Sins, Record of Ragnarok, and Ruroni Kenshin: The Beginning had all reached the top 10 in more than 50 countries, while more than 120 million households had watched at least one anime title in 2020.

“Our next big bet is expanding feature films. Japan is home to extraordinary talent who shape the cinematic history of the world,” said Kaata Sakamoto, Netflix, Vice President, Content, Japan. “With creators as diverse as the ones we work with today, we’re excited to play a role in the history of great local talent finding their voices and delivering them to audiences everywhere”.