Netflix Re-Ups Deal For UK’s Shepperton Studios; Site Set For Significant Expansion

Netflix has struck a renewed long-term agreement with UK production facility Shepperton Studios.

The site’s owner, Pinewood Group, also announced today that the site will be significantly expanded, with the new development totalling approximately 1 million sq ft of new production accommodation, and comprising 17 additional sound stages, adding to the 14 that already exist.

Construction is set to be completed by 2023. The two parties did not disclose how much of the facility Netflix will occupy exclusively, but did confirm it will not be the entire studio.

The UK continues to experience a boom in production and there are numerous studio projects and expansions being rushed through to cater to the seemingly ever-growing demand from the U.S. streamers and studios. As a result, companies such as Netflix are increasingly seeking to strike exclusive deals with facilities to make sure they have enough stages to house their productions. Disney, for example, has a deal with Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire.

Netflix also recently struck a deal to occupy a new site set to be opened in Enfield, North London, while many in the industry are laser-focused on Amazon’s transition of its mega-budget The Lord Of The Rings series from its previous home in New Zealand to Brit shores.

Paul Golding, Chairman, Pinewood Group, said: “We are thrilled to be going ahead with the next phase of expansion at Shepperton Studios and we’re especially pleased to be strengthening our partnership with Netflix. Their commitment to expand at Shepperton is an endorsement of our operational expertise and enables us to continue our investment into this great studio.”

Anna Mallett, Vice President Physical Production UK & EMEA, Netflix, said: “We are delighted to announce the expansion of our production presence in the UK. The new contract with Shepperton highlights our commitment to investing in the UK creative industry and will provide a wealth of opportunities and production jobs, from entry level to heads of department. We’re excited to work with some of the best storytellers in the business to create amazing new films and series for our members.”