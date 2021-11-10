Netflix Teams With Hirokazu Kore-eda; Streamer Also Unveils Russian Drama Series & Acquires French Show ‘Coyotes’ – Global Briefs

Netflix Makes Deal With ‘Shoplifters’ Director

Netflix has struck a deal with top Japanese auteur Hirokazu Kore-eda to develop two projects, a film and a series. Kore-eda, who won the Palme d’Or in 2018 with Shoplifters, said he would serve as a showrunner and will direct several episodes of the series in a video address during day two of Netflix’s Japanese content showcase. On day one, the streamer unveiled a host of content across anime and live-action. “Netflix and I are teaming up to create a drama series and a big-budget movie that is different from my previous works. You still need to wait for a bit before they’re finished and delivered to you. I incorporate different elements from those in theater movies and try to create exciting works. Please look forward to them,” commented Kore-eda in the video. “Probably, the scale of the new movie will be different from the movies I’ve made before. Also, the drama series would not be realized if I didn’t collaborate with Netflix.”

Alexander Petrov To Star In Russian Netflix Series

Netflix has also greenlit a Russian drama series starring Alexander Petrov. The untitled show tells the story of a celebrity who finds himself in the center of tragic events that destroy his personality and then follows his desperate struggle to become himself again. Eduard Oganesyan wrote the show and will serve as showrunner, Alexey Kamynin and Marsel Shaikhattarov are also writers. Mikhail Vrubel and Alexander Andryushchenko are producing with Olga Kochetkova, Fedor Bondarchuk, and Vyacheslav Murugov. Co-producers are Alina Tyazhlova and Mila Rozanova. “The story embraced us the instant we read the script and we are truly excited to team up with incredible Russian talents to bring this second Russian Netflix series to life,” commented Anna Nagler, Director, Local Language Originals, CEE and Russia. “This is a special story, providing a unique perspective on how life can take mind-blowing twists and turns. We look forward to Netflix members in Russia and worldwide enjoying this complex character-driven drama.”

‘Coyotes’ Land At Netflix

Netflix has acquired the world on Coyotes, the French drama about a scout patrol that stumbles upon diamonds during a camp. Torn between give them back, sharing them, or keeping them, each member questions his own morality. Developed and produced by Panache Productions (André Logie) and Compagnie Cinématographique (Gaëtan David) for RTBF, the show will debut on Netflix on December 2. Created by Vincent Lavachery and Axel du Bus, the series was co-written with Anne-Lise Morin and Christophe Beaujean, and directed by Gary Seghers and Jacques Molitor.