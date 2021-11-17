Former Netflix Exec Bryan Noon Joins Walt Disney Television As President, Entertainment

Walt Disney Television has hired a new President of Entertainment.

Former Netflix exec Bryan Noon has been appointed to the role after the departure of Craig Hunegs earlier this year. Hunegs joined Disney in 2019 but left six months after a major restructure changed his role.

Noon, who spent eight years at Netflix, most recently as VP, Original Series, overseeing the streamer’s business affairs team, will report to Walt Disney Television Entertainment Chairman Dana Walden, who called him the “exact right executive” to lead the team.

He will lead the production and business affairs teams for Walt Disney Television’s content brands, including Hulu Originals, Onyx Collective, ABC Entertainment and Freeform, along with production companies ABC Signature and 20th Television and will oversee all aspects of 20th Animation, Walt Disney Television Unscripted and Alternative, Disney Television Studios Creative Talent Development & Inclusion, 20th Digital Studios, and Creative Acquisitions.

Warner Bros. veteran Hunegs was originally tasked with serving as a layer between Walden and the head of its Disney-owned TV Studios, but the restructure saw ABC Signature and 20th Television, which had previously reported to him, move under Walden.

Noon himself left Netflix last year after the streamer restructured, bringing together its series business affairs and legal teams.

He will work closely with 20th Television President Karey Burke, ABC Signature President Jonnie Davis, Freeform and Onyx Collective President Tara Duncan and Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment President Craig Erwich and has been tasked with identifying business strategies and synergies to grow the “quantity and quality” of its content output as well as growing its unscripted and animation slates.

Rob Mills, EVP, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television, Marci Proietto, EVP, 20th Animation, David Worthen, EVP, 20th Digital Studios, Tim McNeal, SVP, Creative Talent Development & Inclusion, and Elizabeth Newman, VP, Creative Acquisitions will report to Noon.

Business affairs executives Kerry Kennedy, EVP, Business Affairs, ABC Entertainment and Walt Disney Television Unscripted, Josh Sussman, EVP, Business Affairs & Operations, ABC Signature, Carlos Williams, EVP, Business Affairs & Operations, 20th Television, Freeform and Onyx Collective, Brittany Hveem, SVP, Business Affairs, Hulu Originals and Brad McBride, VP, Business Affairs, 20th Animation, and production executives Nissa Diederich, EVP, Production, 20th Television, Carol Turner, EVP, Production, ABC Signature, Jayne Bieber, SVP, Production Management & Operations, Freeform, Mark Levenstein, VP, Production, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment and Dominick Nuzzi, VP, Production and Administration, ABC Daytime will also report directly to Noon with dotted line reporting into the creative unit bosses.

Walden, in an internal note to staff, which you can read in full below, called Noon’s hire a “homecoming of sorts” as he previously spent nine years at ABC Studios, first as the studio’s head of finance and then as VP, Business Affairs. He began his career in finance at Warner Bros. Television, Universal Television, InterMedia Films and Artists Television Group.

“I am so happy to welcome Bryan back to Disney,” said Walden. “Since leaving ABC Studios, now known as ABC Signature, Bryan played a meaningful role in building the original content strategy for a world-class streaming platform that transformed our industry. His wealth of experience, combined with the overwhelming respect he has earned from his colleagues and partners, made him an undeniable choice for this position.”

“I’m thrilled to be returning to the most famous storytelling company in the world at a time of incredible expansion in its volume of production,” added Noon. “The talented creative teams under Dana develop and curate iconic and distinctive programming across all platforms, and I’m excited to support their creators and continue the company’s storytelling legacy.”

Dear Colleagues and Creative Partners,

I am very happy to share with you that after almost a year of looking to fill the President of Entertainment role for Walt Disney Television, we have found the exact right executive. On November 22nd, Bryan Noon will join our talented team, and I’m so excited for you all to get to know him. Bryan will be leading an extraordinarily gifted group of executives that I’ve had the good fortune of closely working with since last February. I am enormously grateful for how each and every one of them stepped up to assume a greater level of leadership in our organization.

Bryan’s new position actually represents a homecoming of sorts. Prior to working at Netflix for eight years, Bryan spent nine years at ABC Studios (now known as ABC Signature), where he held roles as head of Finance and Vice President of Business Affairs. He’s very much looking forward to returning to Disney and even still has an old Disney security sticker on his car!

Most recently, Bryan served as Vice President of Original Series at Netflix, where he was one of the driving forces behind the explosive growth at the streaming platform. Throughout his tenure there, he helped to build their high-profile roster of creators and premium original content slate and brings to us a wealth of experience in crafting an original content strategy for a direct-to-consumer platform.

Bryan’s an esteemed executive who is highly regarded by so many partners and colleagues across our industry and his skill sets are extremely complementary to those of our content leaders. I’m confident that together, we will continue to foster a culture of creativity, innovation, collaboration and compassion.

Below you will find the release announcing Bryan’s new role. As we continue to build on the incredible momentum of the past year, the addition of Bryan to our best-in-class DGE leadership team is another reason I feel so incredibly optimistic about our future.

Please join me in welcoming Bryan!

Warmest regards,

Dana