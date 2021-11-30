Netflix Commissions Five UK Series: Rapman Superhero Show; ‘One Day’ Adaptation; Abi Morgan Thriller

Netflix has announced five new scripted series that it has commissioned out of the UK, all of which will shoot in the country in 2022.

On the list is Supacell, a superhero drama following a group of seemingly ordinary people from South London who unexpectedly develop super powers, with no connection between them aside from them all being Black. The six-part show is written by Rapman (aka Andrew Onwubolu), of Blue Story fame, who will also direct. Mouktar Mohammed and Henrietta Lee of New Wave are executive producer and associate producer respectively.

The streamer has also commissioned an adaptation of David Nicholls’s romance novel One Day. It will follow protagonists Em and Dex as they meet up on one particular day year after year. The show is a Drama Republic Production with Universal International Studios and Focus Features. One Day was previously made into a feature starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess.

Abi Morgan is writing Eric, a thriller the tracks what happens when a young boy goes missing in 1980s Manhattan. His grief-stricken father, Vincent, a puppeteer on America’s leading kids’ TV show, finds solace through his friendship with Eric, the monster that lives under Edgar’s bed. The project will be produced by Sister in association with Morgan’s Little Chick.

There is also the Ripley Parker-penned The Fuck It Bucket, which will follow a schoolgirl who is released from hospital after a battle with anorexia nervosa, from The Crown producer Left Bank Pictures.

Finally, Netflix has officially greenlit End Of The F***ing World creator Charlie Covell’s Kaos, a contemporary spin of Greek myths, also from Sister, which was first revealed in 2018.

“Netflix UK is building on success – it’s hard to top the virtuosity and global impact of our existing, award-winning British series – from The Crown, Sex Education and After Life to Top Boy and Fate,” said Anne Mensah, VP, UK Series. “Add to this an incredible roster of new shows for our members to view in 2022, from the searing Anatomy of a Scandal, to Rowan Atkinson’s joyous Man vs Bee, all the way to Joe Cornish’s outstanding Lockwood & Co – and more. We have a huge number of shows which have all shot this year under uniquely difficult circumstances but never lost their bold brilliance. To be able to add such a variety of new titles to our slate, knowing there is more to come, is really a testament to the strength and artistic confidence of the British television industry. It’s a very special time to be part of this creative community, to be able to work with such amazingly talented writers, directors and producers, and we are so excited to bring these stories to our members worldwide.”