Netflix Cancels YA Skating Drama ‘Zero Chill’ After One Series

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has cancelled YA skating drama Zero Chill after one series.

The 10-parter from All3Media-owned Lime Pictures, which has also produced three series of Netflix YA drama Free Rein and is behind upcoming Netflix non-scripted format Dance Monsters, dropped on the platform in March 2021, having been filmed in Sheffield, UK.

A Lime spokeswoman said: “There are currently no plans for a second series of Zero Chill. We are very proud of the show we made and its global success. Sheffield was a wonderful place to film in and we hope to return to the city with future projects.”

The series followed 15-year-old figure skater Kayla, whose life was up-ended from Canada to the UK when her twin brother received a place at a legendary hockey academy. Distraught at her parents’ decision to put her brother’s ambitions before her own, Kayla found her place on the ice again in the shadow of her superstar brother.

Lime MDs Kate Little and Claire Poyser recently spoke to Deadline about their international growth plans and desires in the YA drama space. The outfit also produced two series of Disney Channel’s Evermoor Chronicles from 2014-2017 and is also behind Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks and ITV reality series The Only Way is Essex.

Zero Chill featured an ensemble cast including Grace Beedle as lead Kayla MacBentley, Dakota Benjamin Taylor as her brother “Mac” MacBentley and Sarah-Jane Potts and Doug Rao as their parents Jenny and Luke.

The show was created by Doc Martin and Free Rein writers Kirstie Falkous and John Regier and the writers’ room was overseen by Ackley Bridge writer Adam Usden. Angelo Abela (Free Rein) and Tim Compton (The Evermoor Chronicles), who run Lime Pictures’ kids division, exec produced.

Netflix has previously countered accusations that it disproportionately cancels more shows than other networks and platforms, revealing data last year that it said showed an industry-standard level of cancellations.