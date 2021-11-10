Netflix Buys ‘Wish You Were Here’ From NY Times Bestselling Author Jodi Picoult

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has snapped up the rights in a preemptive to Jodi Picoult’s novel Wish You Were Here with an eye on turning it into a feature film.

The pic will be produced by Liza Chasin for 3Dot Productions, and Jennifer Todd for Jennifer Todd Pictures.

Wish You Were Here centers around Diana O’Toole. Her life is perfectly on track: she’s climbing the professional ladder in New York City, and she and her boyfriend, Finn, are about to embark on a romantic getaway to the Galápagos Islands where she is certain he will propose. When events out of her control require Finn to stay back in the city, she reluctantly heads to the Galápagos alone. As she falls deeply in love with the place, and the people who live there, Diana wonders if she’ll be able to go back to her old, once perfect life.

Picoult is the author of 27 novels, with 40 million copies sold worldwide. Her last twelve books debuted at No. 1 on the New York Times bestseller list, including her most recent, The Book of Two Ways. Five novels have been made into movies and Between the Lines, co-written with daughter Samantha van Leer, was adapted into a musical. She is the recipient of multiple awards, including the New England Bookseller Award for Fiction, the Alex Award from the YA Library Services Association, and the NH Literary Award for Outstanding Literary Merit. She is also the co-librettist for the musical Breathe, and the upcoming musical The Book Thief. Picoult is represented by Laura Gross and WME, and the book was sold to Netflix by WME.