Netflix Confirms 2022 Premieres For ‘Raising Dion,’ ‘Vikings: Valhalla,’ ‘Resident Evil’ & More Genre Titles

Netflix has got a busy 2022 coming up as the streamer revealed premiere dates for a number of upcoming titles on its genre slate including Raising Dion Vikings: Valhalla and more.

On Tuesday the streaming giant confirmed 2022 premieres for some of its most popular franchises and titles. In the early months of the new year Netflix users can look forward to the premiere of Archive (Jan. 14), In From The Cold (Jan. 28), Raising Dion Season 2 (Feb. 1) and Vikings: Valhalla (Feb. 25). First look images for Archive 81 and Vikings: Valhalla can be viewed below.

Also set to touch down in 2022, exact dates are to be revealed at a later date, are Magic: The Gathering, Resident Evil, The Sandman, The Umbrella Academy Season 3 and The Witcher: Blood Origin prequel series. Season 2 of Alice in Borderland, All of Us Are Dead, Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, The Cuphead Show!, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, First Kill and Locke & Key Season 3 will also drop some time in the new year.

“In my ten years at Netflix, it’s been thrilling to see the dropped jaws, the all-caps tweets/the hilarious memes and the passionate theories inspired by these once-in-a-lifetime moments,” said Peter Friedlander , Head of Scripted Series, US/Canada. “Genre stories have the power to transport us to new universes like the Upside Down in Stranger Things, teach us new vocabulary like The Witcher and, most importantly, unite us in our shared love of sci-fi, horror, fantasy, anime and everything in between.”

Netflix’s genre content has continued to grow strong, even with breaks from marquee titles like Stranger Things, The Umbrella Academy and The Witcher. The live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop and League of Legends animated series Arcane were among the streamer’s most-viewed titles in the week of Nov. 15 – Nov. 21. Also on the list was Locke & Key Season 2.

.

ARCHIVE 81 – January 14, 2022

Archive 81 is a supernatural horror series following archivist Dan Turner as he reconstructs the work of a documentary filmmaker and becomes obsessed with saving her from a fate she met 25 years ago. Take a first look at the series. pic.twitter.com/jzFO8Untz2 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 30, 2021