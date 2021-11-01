Neon Names Jason Wald VP Acquisitions & Production

Jason Wald has joined Neon as VP Acquisitions and Production, reporting to Jeff Deutchman, EVP Acquisitions and Production.

Wald will assist the team in curating the studio’s slate as it continues to ramp up production.

Wald previously served as Director of Acquisitions at Searchlight Pictures, identifying and acquiring features for the label’s theatrical slate and Hulu Originals lineup. He had moved across from Hulu, where he served as Senior Content Acquisition Manager, spending more four years as part of the company’s inaugural film team.

At Hulu, Wald oversaw the company’s Independent Film licensing partnerships and strategy and helped with the launch of Hulu Original Films, where he was involved in picking up such movies as Palm Springs, Boss Level, Bad Hair, False Positive, Big Time Adolescence, Little Monsters, the upcoming reboot of Hellraiser and the Oscar-nominated The United States vs. Billie Holiday, as well as Hulu’s productions through a partnership with American High.

Prior to Hulu, Wald served as Manager, Acquisitions and Distribution at RADiUS-TWC after beginning his career at Cinetic Media in New York.

Neon recently released Julia Ducournau’s Palme d’Or winner Titane, with an upcoming slate that includes Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s Flee, Pablo Larrain’s Spencer starring Kristen Stewart and Celine Sciamma’s Petite Maman. Neon recently acquired worldwide rights to Beba, the debut film by New York Afro-Latina artist Rebeca Huntt, and The End, which will star Oscar winner Tilda Swinton, George Mackay and Stephen Graham, with production beginning in 2022.