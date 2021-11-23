NBCUniversal International Studios Rebrands To Universal International Studios

Heyday Television and Carnival Films owner NBCUniversal International Studios has rebranded to Universal International Studios.

The UK-based studio has a new logo and is being aligned more closely with owner Universal Studio Group and sister studios UCP, Universal Television and Universal Television Alternative Studio.

“We want the marketplace to know we are truly Universal,” said Universal Studio Group Chairman Pearlena Igbokwe. “With our international studio now more aligned than ever, we are firmly positioned to truly harness the global power of our four studio divisions to create more ground-breaking original series for local and global audiences.”

Universal International Studios, as it is now known, owns a number of global production companies including Downton Abbey producer Carnival Films, David Heyman’s Heyday Television, Australian indie Matchbox Pictures and We Are Lady Parts’ Working Title Television, along with unscripted outfits such as Made In Chelsea producer Monkey Kingdom.

Based in London and L.A., the studio houses a scripted programming unit, which develops and produces content with emerging and established talent, and has become one of the major suppliers to NBCUniversal streamer Peacock.