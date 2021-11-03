NBC Sets Holiday Previews For Five Comedy Series– ‘Young Rock’, ‘Kenan’, ‘Mr. Mayor’, More

NBC will air original episodes of all five of its comedy series — returning shows Young Rock, Kenan and Mr. Mayor – and new series Grand Crew and American Auto — during the week of December 13, ahead of their regular 2022 season premieres.

Young Rock, Kenan and Mr. Mayor will return December 15 for holiday-inspired special episodes before their second season premieres in the new year.

New comedy American Auto, from Superstore executive produce Justin Spitzer, – will air its first two episodes in a special preview on Monday, December 13 at 10 p.m. following a live two-hour telecast of The Voice. Then, on Tuesday, December 14 from 8-9 p.m., Grand Crew – from Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Insecure writer Phil Augusta Jackson – will preview its first two episodes as well. Both will be available on digital platforms leading into their timeslot premieres early next year.

“As we build momentum to the premiere of these five comedies next year, we love that we are able to showcase them in a special way during the holiday season,” said Jeff Meyerson, Executive Vice President, Entertainment Comedy Programming, NBCU Television and Streaming. “Comedy has always been a defining genre for NBC and we’re looking forward to adding a new chapter to our incredible comedy legacy.”

Premiere dates and times for all five comedy series will be announced soon.

See episode descriptions below.

YOUNG ROCK

Date/time: Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Episode: “A Christmas Peril”

Logline: Christmas Eve, 1982: An unexpected guest shows Dewey that this is the first in a long line of terrible Christmases. In 1987, Rocky and Dwayne take jobs as a mall Santa and elf. In 1993, Dwayne reluctantly spends a disastrous Christmas with Coach O.

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua, Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, Uli Latukefu, Ana Tuisila, John Tui, Fasitua Amosa, Matthew Willig

Executive producers: Nahnatchka Khan, Dwayne Johnson, Jeff Chiang, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz and Jennifer Carreras

Production credits: Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Seven Bucks Productions and Fierce Baby Productions

KENAN

Date/time: Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT

Episode: “Christmas”

Logline: As the team prepares for the annual Holiday Spectacular, Kenan is upset when Gary pursues a new client, Rick attempts to unseat Tami as the leader of the band and Mika feels her work is unappreciated.

Cast: Kenan Thompson, Chris Redd, Kimrie Lewis, Dani Lane, Dannah Lane, Taylor Louderman and Don Johnson

Executive producers: Lorne Michaels, Kenan Thompson, Andrew Singer, David Caspe, Kenny Smith, Lisa Muse Bryant and Bryan Tucker

Production credits: Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Broadway Video

MR. MAYOR

Date/time: Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Episode: “Mr. Mayor’s Magical L.A. Christmas”

Logline: Neil serves his love of gift-giving by forcing his disgruntled staff to work on “L.A. Christmas Eve” as they wait for his “perfect gift” to arrive.

Cast: Ted Danson, Holly Hunter, Vella Lovell, Mike Cabellon, Kyla Kenedy and Bobby Moynihan

Executive producers: Robert Carlock, Tina Fey, Jeff Richmond and David Miner

Production credits: Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Little Stranger, Bevel Gears and 3 Arts Entertainment

AMERICAN AUTO

Date/time: Monday, Dec. 13 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Logline: From the creator of “Superstore” comes a new workplace comedy that takes the wheels off the automobile industry. Set in Detroit, the corporate executives of Payne Motors are at a crossroads: adapt to the changing times or be sent to the junkyard. Shaking things up is the new CEO, whose leadership, experience and savvy is only slightly offset by her complete lack of knowledge about cars. Luckily, her team has some of the best minds in the business – when they aren’t fighting or trying to outwit each other. From the corporate office to the factory floor, the crew of Payne Motors is driving home the laughs.

Cast: Ana Gasteyer, Jon Barinholtz, Harriet Dyer, Humphrey Ker, Michael B. Washington, Tye White and X Mayo.

Executive producers: Justin Spitzer, Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor and Jeff Blitz.

Production credits: Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Spitzer Holding Company, Kapital Entertainment.

GRAND CREW

Date/time: Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Logline: From Phil Augusta Jackson (Writer/Producer/Director, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) and Dan Goor (Creator, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) comes a new comedy that proves life is better with your crew. This group of young professionals are all trying to navigate the ups and downs of life and love in Los Angeles, and they always find time to gather at their favorite bar to “wine down” and unpack it all. There’s Noah, a hopeless romantic too eager to settle down; Nicky, a go-getter in real estate who’s adventurous in romance; Sherm, a low-key genius who plays the dating odds; Anthony, whose true love is his career; Wyatt, who’s relieved to be married and out of the dating scene; and Fay, who’s recently divorced and looking to start fresh in LA. And just like wine, their friendship gets better with time.

Cast: Nicole Byer, Justin Cunningham, Aaron Jennings, Echo Kellum, Grasie Mercedes and Carl Tart

Executive producers: Phil Augusta Jackson, Dan Goor and Mo Marable

Production credits: Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.