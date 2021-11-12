NBC Midseason Premiere Dates: ‘This Is Us’ Final Season, ‘Law & Order’ Thursdays, ‘Kenan’ On Mondays

NBC is out with its midseason schedule, which features an all-Law & Order Thursday and a rare Monday comedy block comprising back-to-back episodes from the sophomore season of Kenan.

‘The Endgame’ NBC

The lineup also includes the sixth and final season of This Is Us, which will debut January 4; new seasons of Young Rock and Mr. Mayor; new drama The Endgame; freshman comedies American Auto and Grand Crew; Eurovision-themed reality competition series American Song Contest; and the Renée Zellweger-fronted limited series The Thing About Pam.

Check out the full schedule below.

Season 2 of Kenan Thompson’s Kenan kicks off the year at 8 p.m. January 3, with Jimmy Fallon’s comedy-variety series That’s My Jam at 9 p.m. and the return of drama Ordinary Joe.

‘Kenan’ NBC

Last season, Kenan was paired with Young Rock on Tuesday nights. With the former moving to Mondays, Mr. Mayor takes over its former Tuesday slot.

January 4-6 will bring several series back from hiatus including rookie comedies American Auto and Grand Crew and the veteran dramas This Is Us, New Amsterdam, Dick Wolf’s Chicago trio and Law & Order shows.

The return of the original Law & Order after more than a decade is set for February 24, which will give NBC and all-L&O Thursday with the revival of the mothership series as an 8 p.m. anchor. That was to be the case in the fall, until the network scrapped its planned spinoff series Law & Order: For the Defense in July.

Veteran The Blacklist was summoned from Fridays to take over the Thursday 8 p.m. slot in the fall. The James Spader-led thriller will return to 8 p.m. Fridays starting February 25.

NBC will spend February 4-20 covering the Beijing Winter Olympics, with regular programming back on Monday, February 21. That night will see the premieres of competition series American Song Contest and the Morena Baccarin-Ryan Michelle Bathe drama The Endgame.

‘The Blacklist’ NBC

The Thing About Pam arrives March 8, with the sophomore bows of comedies Young Rock and Mr. Mayor set for March 15.

Here is NBC’s full midseason schedule (all times ET/PT; new programs in upper case):

Sunday, January 2

7-8:20 p.m. — Football Night in America

8:20-11 p.m. — NBC Sunday Night Football

Monday, January 3

8-8:30 p.m. — Kenan (Season 2 premiere)

8:30-9 p.m. — Kenan

9-10 p.m. — That’s My Jam (Time period premiere)

10-11 p.m. — Ordinary Joe (Season 1B premiere)

Tuesday, January 4

8-8:30 p.m. — AMERICAN AUTO (Time period premiere)

8:30-9 P.M — GRAND CREW (Time period premiere)

9-10 p.m. — This Is Us (Season 6 premiere)

10-11 p.m. — New Amsterdam (Season 4B)

Wednesday, January 5

8-9 p.m. — Chicago Med (Season 7B premiere)

9-10 p.m. — Chicago Fire (Season 10B premiere)

10-11 p.m. — Chicago P.D. (Season 9B premiere)

Thursday, January 6

8-9 p.m. — The Blacklist (Season 9B premiere)

9-10 p.m. — Law & Order: SVU (Season 23B premiere)

10-11 p.m. — Law & Order: Organized Crime (Season 2B premiere)

Friday, January 7

9-11 p.m. — Dateline NBC (Season 30B premiere)

Saturday, January 8

9-10 p.m. — Dateline Weekend Mystery

10-11 p.m. – SNL Vintage

Post-Olympics Primetime Schedule

Monday, February 21

8-10 p.m. – AMERICAN SONG CONTEST (Series premiere)

10-11 p.m. – THE ENDGAME (Series premiere)

Tuesday, February 22

8-8:30 p.m. – AMERICAN AUTO

8:30-9 p.m. – GRAND CREW

9-10 p.m. – This Is Us

10-11 p.m. – New Amsterdam

Wednesday, February 23

8-9 p.m. — Chicago Med

9-10 p.m. — Chicago Fire

10-11 p.m. — Chicago P.D.

Thursday, February 24

8-9 p.m. — LAW & ORDER (Series revival premiere)

9-10 p.m. — Law & Order: SVU

10-11 p.m. — Law & Order: Organized Crime

Friday, February 25

8-9 p.m. – The Blacklist (New time)

9-11 P.M — Dateline NBC

Tuesday, March 8

10-11 p.m. – THE THING ABOUT PAM (Series premiere)*

Tuesday, March 15

8-8:30 p.m. – Young Rock (Season 2 premiere)

8:30-9 p.m. – Mr. Mayor (Season 2 premiere)

*Note: The Thing About Pam is a six-episode limited series New Amsterdam will return to this time slot on April 20.

Nellie Andreeva contributed to this report.