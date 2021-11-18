National Book Awards Names Jason Mott’s Novel ‘Hell Of A Book’ For Fiction Honors

The National Book Awards on Wednesday gave its fiction prize to author Jason Mott, whose novel Hell of a Book chronicled a black author’s book tour interspersed with a young Black boy in the rural South, to highlight the 2021 winners list.

The honors, held remotely for the second consecutive year, are one of the most prestigious awards in publishing. Past winners include William Faulkner, W.H. Auden, and Ralph Ellison, and winning in this age of adaptation instantly elevates the author.

Mott said his work was selected a decade ago out of the “slush pile,” a publishing industry term for books that are unsolicited. The poet and author had three previous novels.

“I would like to dedicate this award to all the other mad kids, to all the outsiders, the weirdos, the bullied,” Mott said in his acceptance speech. “The ones so strange they had no choice but to be misunderstood by the world and by those around them. The ones who, in spite of this, refuse to outgrow their imagination, refuse to abandon their dreams, and refuse to deny, diminish their identity, or their truth, or their loves, unlike so many others.”

Historian Tiya Miles won the nonfiction prize for All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley’s Sack, a Black Family Keepsake. The book tells a family’s story through a cotton sack’s journey through the genertions.