NASCAR Steering To The Left, Decries “Let’s Go, Brandon” Chants At Its Races

Steve Phelps, the NASCAR president, said Friday that the organization does not want to be associated with the “Let’s go, Brandon” movement, a chant heard frequently at its events and others in the South and Midwest.

Phelps said NASCAR will pursue action against any illegal use of its trademarks on merchandise boasting the slogan, which have started to sprout.

“We will pursue whoever (is using logos) and get that stuff,” Phelps said in reports. “That’s not OK. It’s not OK that you’re using our trademarks illegally, regardless of whether we agree with what the position is.”

NASCAR was the inadvertent ground zero for the “Let’s go, Brandon” movement. NBC Sports reporter Kelli Stavast was interviewing winning driver Brandon Brown on his first career NASCAR win when the crowd broke into a chant of “F**k Joe Biden.”

Stavast either misheard or was nimbly trying to avoid an FCC fine for using one of the words that can’t be said on television. She told Brown that the crowd was chanting “Let’s go, Brandon,” and lo, a legend was born.