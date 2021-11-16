‘Narcos: Mexico’ & ‘Squid Game’ Top Netflix’s First Weekly TV Streaming Top Ten Chart

Netflix has published its first weekly top ten lists spanning series and films with Narcos: Mexico and Squid Game taking the top TV spots.

The streamer revealed at its third quarter financials that it was shaking up the way that it measures and releases ratings data, switching from reporting on the number of households that watch a series or film to reporting on hours viewed.

Today, Netflix firmed up exactly what that will look like with Pablo Perez De Rosso, VP of content strategy, planning & analysis calling it an “important step forward” for the company.

The first tranche of data includes numbers for the week running November 8 – 14. It plans to release data captured from Monday to Sunday the previous week for both original and licensed titles.

On the English-language side, the third season of Narcos: Mexico came out top with 50.3M hours of viewing in the week. The launch of the third season also catapulted the first season of the crime drama into the top ten list with season one scoring 15.6M hours.

Arcane came in second with 34.2M viewers, followed by the third season of You with 33.7M. Maid scored 29.5M hours, the fifth season of Big Mouth was watched for 25.4M hours during the period, the fourth season of Dynasty picked up 21M hours, followed by the second season of Locke & Key with 15.6M. The second season of You was watched 15.5M hours with season one getting 14.6M.

Unsurprisingly, on the non-English-language side, Squid Game remained the top show, beating You, with 42.8M hours.

The King’s Affection was second with 14.1M hours, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha took in 13.8M hours, Carinha de Anjo had 13.7M hours watched, My Name got 10.8M hours, Where Is Marta took in 8.6M hours, The Five Juanas was watched for 8.5M hours, The Club packed in 7.9M hours, Yo Soy Betty, La Fea drew 7.7M and Demon Slayer got 6.1M hours.