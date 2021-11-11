Mysterious Death Of Muslim Marine Raheel Siddiqui To Be Explored In Scripted Series From Anayat Fakhraie & 101 Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Former Real Time with Bill Maher writer Anayat Fakhraie is developing a limited series about the death of Muslim Marine Raheel Siddiqui.

Fakhraie, who also wrote on Starz’ Watergate drama series Gaslit, has teamed up with Yellowstone producer 101 Studios on the series. He will serve as showrunner of the project, which is based on Janet Reitman’s New York Times Magazine feature How The Death Of A Muslim Recruit Revealed A Culture Of Brutality In The Marines.

The series will explore the story of the death of US Marine Corps recruit Siddiqui and American Muslim Fakhraie will chronicle the moments leading up to Siddiqui’s abrupt death and the corrupt, abusive culture it uncovered

In 2016, after days of continuous hazing and harassment, Siddiqui, a new, young Muslim Marine Corps recruit, fell to his death at Parris Island bootcamp in front of several of his fellow recruits. Investigations into his death revealed a pattern of cyclical, systemic abuse within the US Marine Corps. Fakhraie will be at the helm of the project to retell the story behind Siddiqui’s tragic death while also exposing the ruthless hazing culture and torture that has occurred at Parris Island for years.

Fakhraie, who has previously developed shows for Amazon, Temple Hill, Hulu, eOne and Denver & Delilah, will exec produce alongside David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, Ron Burkle and Bob Yari.

101 Studios is the company behind Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone as well as well as Taylor Sheridan series Mayor of Kingstown and 1883.

“Like many, I’ve found a disappointing lack of diversity in how middle eastern characters have been portrayed in the past. Which is why I’m proud to partner with David Glasser and 101 Studios to shine a light on Raheel’s story—a story that we hope will get at the heart of what it means to be an American and what it means to have the courage to serve. I think these are important themes to explore, particularly now,” said Fakhraie

“There is no better person to come on board this project than Anayat,” added David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios. “Anayat’s expertise and talent will provide a complex, profound retelling of Raheel’s story and help bring awareness to the ingrained, persistent problems within the Marine Corps organization that have caused many others to suffer. We feel extremely fortunate to work alongside him on this and look forward to bringing this story to audiences everywhere.”