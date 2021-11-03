Music Box Picks Up North American Rights To Cannes & Toronto Title ‘Medusa’

EXCLUSIVE: Music Box Films has acquired North American rights to Medusa, the well-received thriller-satire by Brazilian writer and director Anita Rocha da Silveira.

The feature debuted at Cannes in the Directors’ Fortnight strand before getting its North American premiere at the Toronto Film Festival.

Medusa follows Mariana (Mari Oliveira), a 21-year-old who belongs to a world where she must do her utmost to keep up the appearance of a perfect woman. In order to resist temptation, she and her girlfriends try their best to control everything and everyone around them. And that includes the town sinners. At night, their girl squad put on masks, hunt and beat up all women who have deviated from the right path. However, the day will come when the urge to scream will be stronger than it ever has been.

Related Story Asia Pacific Screen Academy Announces Nominees For 14th Annual Awards Ceremony

The social and political critique, which touches on themes of sexual liberation, violence, and religious fixation in Brazil, marks a follow-up to the filmmaker’s debut feature, Kill Me Please.

The sale was negotiated between Brian Andreotti of Music Box Films and Martin Gondre and Charles Bin, partners of the Belgian-based sales outfit Best Friend Forever. Music Box Films is aiming to release the film theatrically in summer 2022 with a home entertainment plan to follow.

“Medusa’s bold commentary on social and political trends in Brazil will resonate with US audiences who can recognize the disturbing parallels in this country,” commented Brian Andreotti, Head of Acquisitions at Music Box Films. “Anita is an exciting filmmaker with a wholly original voice, and we are excited to bring her provocative and aesthetically striking film to a wider audience.”

“We are thrilled to work for the first time with Music Box Films,” added Martin Gondre, Head of Sales & Acquisitions at Best Friend Forever. “We couldn’t find a better home for Anita’s stylish, topical, and striking second feature.”

Arthouse stalwart Music Box has previously released movies including Pablo Larrain’s Ema, Oscar winner Ida, Christian Petzold’s Transit, and the original The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo.