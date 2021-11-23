‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’: Colin O’Brien & Cyrus Arnold Join John Lee Hancock’s Netflix Film

EXCLUSIVE: Colin O’Brien (Wonka, The Mothership) and Cyrus Arnold (8-Bit Christmas, Just Beyond) have joined the cast of Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, Netflix’s film adaptation of the short story by Stephen King, from Blumhouse and Ryan Murphy Productions.

In the feature written and directed by John Lee Hancock (The Little Things, The Founder), they’ll appear alongside previously announced cast members Jaeden Martell, Donald Sutherland, Joe Tippett and Kirby Howell-Baptiste.

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone was one of four stories in King’s latest collection of novellas, If It Bleeds. The story centers on Craig (Martell), a young boy living in a small town, who befriends older, reclusive billionaire, Mr. Harrigan (Sutherland). The two form a bond over books and an iPhone, but when the man passes away, the boy discovers that not everything dead is gone, and finds himself able to communicate with his friend from the grave through the iPhone that was buried with him.

O’Brien will play the role of Young Craig, with Arnold as Craig’s antagonist, Kenny Yankovich.

Ryan Murphy, Jason Blum and Carla Hacken are producing, with Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold exec producing for Blumhouse Television. The film is currently in production and will be released globally on Netflix in 2022.

O’Brien is a relative newcomer to the acting scene who will next be seen as Young Wonka in Warner Bros.’ Wonka, starring Timothée Chalamet. He’ll also soon be seen in a supporting role in the Netflix pic The Mothership starring Halle Berry.

Arnold will soon be seen starring alongside Neil Patrick Harris in the New Line film 8-Bit Christmas, which is heading to HBO Max. The actor also boasts a starring role in upcoming Disney+ anthology series, Just Beyond. He’s also appeared on the film side in Kyle Rankin’s thriller Run Hide Fight, with Thomas Jane and Treat Williams, and as Derek Jr. in Zoolander 2. He’s previously guest starred on the Veronica Mars series for Hulu and on Fox’s Outmatched, finding a recurring guest star role on Fox’s The Exorcist.

O’Brien is represented by Wendi Green at Atlas Artists. Arnold is repped by Paradigm, Artists First and Crackerjack Management.